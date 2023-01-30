ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo auto show preview celebrates vital northwest Ohio industry

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dealers at the Toledo Auto Show preview gala on Thursday said they were glad to be back at the event celebrating a vital northwest Ohio industry after COVID-19 restrictions affected gatherings from previous years. The show, which features the newest models from more than 20 automobile...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
k100country.com

Lucas County Fair

The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two downtown Toledo charities impacted by water pipe issue

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo charities are being impacted by a water pipe issue. The Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, located at 1501 Monroe St., will be closed through Friday. Men's and women's residential facilities are operating as normal and are offering hot meals and shelter. Connecting Kids...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Places to visit in Toledo, OH. There are plenty of things to do in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, this town is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, a children’s science museum, and more. From museums to outdoor activities, there are many great things to do. In addition, the city is also home to a thriving jazz culture.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Imagination Station's Tinkering Takeovers coming near you

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can let your your creativity, imagination and curiosity run wild!. The Imagination Station is bringing back its interactive style of learning with Tinkering Takeovers. These events allows more people in the community a chance to discover the world of science, closer to home for free.
TOLEDO, OH
