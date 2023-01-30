Read full article on original website
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on. Impatience among...
Freezing rain is going to occur Wednesday and Thursday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we have a 100% chance of seeing wintry precipitation in Texoma. We will likely see sleet starting in the morning. However, we should see freezing rain developing by the afternoon and evening hours. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain. We are going to continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon temperatures should finally start to climb above freezing.
Gov. Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans impacted by winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. “The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” Abbott said. “As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward.”
