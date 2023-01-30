ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition

By Andrew Selsky
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A woman who was held captive and tortured in Oregon remained in critical condition Monday as police chased dozens of tips on the whereabouts of the felon charged in the attack. Less than two years ago, he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity.

The victim was found unconscious and bound in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Jan. 24. She was hospitalized in critical condition and has not regained consciousness since then, said Grants Pass Police Lt. Jeff Hattersley.

The case has rattled residents of Grants Pass, a town of some 40,000 in southwest Oregon next to Interstate 5.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, narrowly eluded a police raid Thursday in the nearby unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, Oregon, and may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or changing his hair color, police said.

Police initially released a photo of Foster showing him with shoulder-length brown hair, but he had cut it and grown a thicker beard since the photo was made. He may have altered his appearance further since then, Hattersley said.

“We’re getting all kinds of calls about people walking along I-5, they have long beards and long hair,” Hattersley said. “We have a feeling that’s not really what he is looking like at this point.”

Police offered a $2,500 reward Friday for information leading to Foster’s arrest and prosecution. None of the 50 or so tips that have come in, mostly by phone, since then has been solid enough to lead to Foster, who is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, according to Hattersley.

The Thursday night raid in Wolf Creek, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Grants Pass, involved Grants Pass police, sheriff’s deputies, an Oregon State Police SWAT team and federal agents.

Foster, who had been staying on family property there, slipped away. Forested mountains surround the community, but investigators believe that instead of disappearing solo into the wilderness, Foster had help getting out of the area.

Grants Pass police announced Friday that Foster was using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting people to lure them assisting with his escape or to potentially find new victims. Hattersley said Monday that investigators no longer believe Foster was trying to find more victims but could have been seeking an unwitting person to help him avoid the intensive police manhunt.

“That's why we put that out there,” he said. “We don’t want someone to unknowingly think that they’re meeting some great guy that’s actually a wanted felon that’s trying to get away.”

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction. In August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

A judge sentenced Foster to up to 2 1/2 years in prison. The 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial were factored into his punishment, leaving Foster with fewer than 200 days to serve in state custody.

In 2019, Foster was out of custody on a suspended jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and was awaiting trial in another 2018 case involving domestic violence. Foster’s plea deal with prosecutors in 2021 settled the domestic violence case, a copy of the agreement shows, and he was “sentenced to credit for time served.”

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said Thursday that it is “extremely troubling” that Foster was out and able to prey on other women instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.

___

Associated Press reporter Rio Yamat in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to charging...
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Independent

One unique facial feature may have linked Bryan Kohberger to the Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger’s distinct eyebrows may have been among the first in a string of details that linked him to the Idaho murders, according to a new report. Air Mail’s “The Eyes of a Killer: Part Two” offers a vivid description of the Moscow police hunt for evidence that would ultimately materialise in Mr Kohberger’s arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students, based on an affidavit released earlier this month and sources close to the investigation, According to the report, a lead investigator first had an inkling that Mr Kohberger would become a suspect in the crime...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

Serial killer Dennis Rader has expressed sympathy for Bryan Kohberger as he awaits trial in the Idaho murders. Rader —who gave himself the title of the BTK killer because he bound and tortured his victims before killing them — is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after he confessed in 2005 to killing 10 people over a span of three decades.In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Rader said he understands how Mr Kohberger must feel while in solitary confinement at Latah County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on 26...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside her home

A city councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed outside her home, police said. Eunice Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to ABC 7. She was found her dead inside of her car from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe she crashed her SUV during the shooting. Ms Dwumfour had just been elected to the council last year. She was 30 years old, a mother, and worked as a part-time EMT and a business analyst. Law enforcement investigating the shooting believe she was the intended target, according to ABC...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Independent

What time is Tyre Nichols’ funeral and who is attending?

The funeral of Tyre Nichols – the 29-year-old Black man who was brutally beaten by police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January and died three days later – will take place on Wednesday at 2pm ET.US Vice President Kamala Harris, veteran civil rights campaigner the Reverend Al Sharpton, prominent attorney Ben Crump and the former mayors of Atlanta and New Orleans, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mitch Landrieu, will join Nichols’ family in paying their respects to the deceased, a FedEx driver, skateboarder and amateur photographer with a four-year-old son, originally from Sacramento, California.Mr Crump...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...
The Independent

Police storm abandoned factory and find £6.5m worth of cannabis

Police have busted one of their largest ever cannabis factories after discovering 6,000 plants inside an old tyre factory - believed to be worth around £6.5 million.Officers raided the disused property in a quiet Lincolnshire village and were stunned to find the grow spread across 49 different rooms.Three men, aged 28, 38 and 42, were arrested during the raid at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory in Hubberts Bridge, near Boston.Between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were recovered - one of the largest cannabis farms ever found in Lincolnshire - and will now be destroyed.The raid took place at the property...
The Independent

Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

An Ohio man was fatally shot by police while cleaning out his late grandmother’s home. Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Frasure was shot by officers in the city of Wyoming, near Cincinnati, on 30 January. According to family members, Frasure and his father were at the home on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue when police responded to a 911 call reporting people breaking into the residence, NBC reported. Authorities said that Frasure rushed to his minivan and refused to follow commands to exit. Police Chief Brooke Brady said the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a...
WYOMING, OH
The Independent

Three bodies found in ‘rat-infested’ building in search for missing Detroit rappers

Three bodies were found in a “rat-infested” Michigan building in the search for rappers missing since a show in Detroit was cancelled last month.Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen or heard from since their 21 January performance at Lounge 31 in the city was cancelled, according to NBC News.Michigan State Police say that they have identified the bodies found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, but will not publicly release the names until the families have been notified, per a report in Fox 2 Detroit.Lt Mike Shaw said in a...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed

A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Zoo director in Mexico had four of its animals killed and served at Christmas party, police say

A former director of a Southern Mexico zoo allegedly killed and served up four of its pygmy goats at a Christmas dinner party.Authorities said on Tuesday that José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the zoo in Chilpancingo city on 12 January after the death of a deer.According to officials, investigations revealed that Mr Nava had allegedly ordered some of the animals in the zoo’s collection to be sold off, traded or eaten.Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife, said Mr Nava had four of the zoo’s male pygmy goats killed and cooked for an...
The Independent

Doctor struck by car while biking before driver got out and stabbed him to death, police say

A doctor in Southern California was killed after a motorist hit his bicycle and then stabbed him outside the vehicle, police said.Dr Michael Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was reportedly hit from behind by a Lexus.The incident occurred around 3pm, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.The driver of the Lexus, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the injured doctor, police said.Mr Smith is from Long Beach, California.Witnesses claim they saw the attacker stab the doctor in his back at least once before pulling...
DANA POINT, CA
The Independent

Urban explorer finds abandoned prison previously used to house cartel criminals

An abandoned prison where notorious cartel members were confined has been found by an urban explorer.Jose Flores, who boasts 6.1 million followers on TikTok and 50,000 followers on Instagram, entered the former jail in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico, through a window with a friend.In two eerie videos viewed 1.1 million and 510,000 times respectively, he explored the now-rundown facility the Topo Chico Preventive and Social Reintegration Centre, which used to house dangerous cartel criminals.The Topo Chico Preventive and Social Reintegration Centre was a state prison in Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico, that was inaugurated in 1943.The prison closed in...
The Independent

Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station

A search is underway after a man walked into a California police station and dropped off human remains.The San Bernardino Police Department says that it is trying to identify the man who dumped animal remains and an apparent jaw bone on the counter.“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the department said in a statement.“The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”The man then...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Workers at Half Moon Bay farm describe trauma from shooting

Barely a week after their colleagues were fatally shot, workers were back picking mushrooms at a farm in northern California. They say they have practical and emotional reasons for such a quick return -- they need to earn a living and find strength being with people who have experienced the same trauma.“We all feel like we need each other; we feel like the people at the farm are the ones who really understand you right now," said one worker at the farm in Half Moon Bay who asked that her name not be used.She and two other workers spoke...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy