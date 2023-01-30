Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Best bed-wetting alarm
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New parents are constantly faced with challenges, some of which they couldn’t have anticipated until they experienced them. For many, their child wetting the bed is at the top of that list. But there is a solution. A bed-wetting...
Best NuFace product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. NuFace is a brand that creates skin care products and devices. Its most popular products are facial toning devices that use microcurrents to send tiny pulses of electricity into your skin, defining the muscles and giving you a lifted appearance. Originally a cosmetic procedure that had to be done by an aesthetician or dermatologist, NuFace devices can be easily used at home with similar results and at a cost-friendly price. Their best product, the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, contours your skin and leaves you looking toned and fresh.
Best conditioner for frizzy hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many issues can cause frizzy hair, but it’s fairly common for people with wavy, curly or coily hair. For anyone, it’s usually a sign that their hair is lacking moisture and is too dry. There are many ways to re-moisturize your hair and make it shiny and less frizzy. One of the best things you can do is invest in the right kind of conditioner. Shampoo dries hair out because it strips the natural oils, and conditioner adds that factor back in. To restore natural oils and add moisture, try Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner.
Best Ulta mascara
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you like a more natural, “no-makeup” look or want something more dramatic, there’s no better place to start than mascara. Mascara can be the easiest way to highlight your eyes, even if you don’t plan to wear any other makeup. It can also elevate your eye makeup and beautifully complement a complex multi-eyeshadow look.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0