Baltimore city breaks ground on new Furley Elementary School

Baltimore City is getting a new elementary school.

On Monday city leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School.

The school is located in Frankford, in Northeast Baltimore.

Nearly 500 kids from Pre-K through 5th grade can go to the school.

The new building will be able to educate nearly 700 students.

It will have a new music and art center, a rec center, and an early learning special education classroom.

New play spaces will be built for the school and an outdoor pollinator garden is under development as well.

The new building is set to open in August of 2024.