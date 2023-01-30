ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore city breaks ground on new Furley Elementary School

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzHqB_0kWd1FNL00

Baltimore City is getting a new elementary school.

On Monday city leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School.

The school is located in Frankford, in Northeast Baltimore.

Nearly 500 kids from Pre-K through 5th grade can go to the school.

The new building will be able to educate nearly 700 students.

It will have a new music and art center, a rec center, and an early learning special education classroom.

New play spaces will be built for the school and an outdoor pollinator garden is under development as well.

The new building is set to open in August of 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Metal detectors stop student from bringing loaded gun into Dunbar high school, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Metal detectors stopped a student from bringing a loaded gun into the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Friday, school officials told ABC 36. According to an email from acting principal Andrea Tinsley to parents, security ambassadors found a gun while checking a student’s bag as they entered the school through metal detectors. The student was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. Just after 3 pm, police arrived at a home at the 3800 Block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting. At the location police found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 24-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Woman Critically Injured In Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 58-year-old woman was shot last night in Southern Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Shortly after 8 pm, police arrived at the 400 Block of Cambria Street to investigate the report of a gun discharge. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to both her chest and her arms. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is listed in serious condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southern District Detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Baltimore Woman Critically Injured In Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

February 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 26 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings in January 2023. Since September 2020 WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is February 2023:. 2/2/23 -8:07pm: A 58-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm in the 400...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy