WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Matt Hardy Talks About Character Ideas For Potential Return Of Broken Matt
Matt Hardy’s in-ring persona has gone through a number of various iterations, and Hardy hinted at possibly reviving his Broken Matt character after his recent appearance on Being The Elite. In a discussion of the topic on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered a peek behind the curtain on his thought process regarding his storyline with Ethan Page and Private Party (via Fightful). You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
Possible Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown airs tonight from Greenville, South Carolina and a new report has a couple of notes on plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as has been the case lately, the materials for Uncle Howdy were sent along to tonight’s show. Howdy is set to be in town for the episode along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Shotzi, and Sheamus.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event Set For MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between The Samoan SWAT Team and The Mane Event for MLW Superfight. The event happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. SST vs Mane Event in Philly Saturday. SuperFight’23 card to highlight the tag team division. Major League...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night. She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”. – Brian Cage celebrates...
Shawn Michaels Weighs In On When Potential NXT Call-Ups May Happen
Shawn Michaels addressed the potential for NXT roster call-ups ahead of this weekend’s Vengeance Day PPV. During the media call promoting Saturday’s show, Michaels talked about the notion of members of the Tuesday night brand roster making their debuts on Raw or Smackdown, noting that he hasn’t spoken with Triple H about it and expects that there may be some call-ups around WrestleMania 39 at the start of April.
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has reported the list of the backstage producers for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show aired on TBS from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. * Dean Malenko produced Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. * Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed’s squash match. * Dustin...
Various News: Aliyah Says She’s Been Cleared Since October, Bloomberg Profiles AEW
– Aliyah has been off of WWE TV since September, and she recently addressed her status in a series of now-deleted tweets. The Smackdown star was last seen when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL on the September 12th episode of Raw, and was off TV after reportedly suffering an injury.
