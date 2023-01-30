Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
On-the-spot open interviews launch for county Child Protective Services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is looking for case workers for Child Protective Services. Starting tomorrow, the county will be hosting open interviews. The goal of the event is to make the onboarding process easier for new caseworkers being hired. “Caseworkers are key to public safety,” says County Executive,...
RG&E: What to do if you are experiencing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms. The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
WHEC TV-10
SNAP ’emergency allotment’ benefits will be eliminated after February
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Emergency SNAP benefits, which have been issued since April 2020 to help households during the COVID pandemic, will be eliminated after February due to the passage of new federal legislation. Starting in March, snap recipients will get only one allocation per month: their normal benefit. Monroe...
southarkansassun.com
New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents
New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
cnyhomepage.com
Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban
Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
Clearing the air on New York's gas furnace ban proposal
As we peel back the governor’s proposed budget, we’re learning more about what exactly is banned under the state’s proposal on fossil fuel usage in new builds starting later this decade.
SNAP ending ‘Emergency Allotments,’ will impact over 62,000 households in Monroe County
By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits.
One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans
Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
WHEC TV-10
New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday. Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000...
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
WHEC TV-10
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico escalated Friday as Democratic state legislators advanced a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion...
WHEC TV-10
Lawsuit continues to prevent cannabis dispensaries from opening in Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region is still unable to open recreational cannabis dispensaries because of a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that New York is discriminating against out-of-state businesses by prioritizing dispensary licenses for people who have marijuana convictions within New York. In November, a judge ruled in favor of the Michigan-based company that filed the lawsuit. That ruling prevents the state from issuing licenses in the regions of Western New York, the Fingers Lakes, Central New York, Brooklyn, and Mid-Hudson but not in Manhattan.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State's Progress Combating COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. "I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all...
Saratogian
State DOH: Medical cannabis may reduce opioid burden in managing chronic pain
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health recently announced its latest multi-agency study detailing the association of receiving medical cannabis for 30 days or longer with a reduction in prescription opioid dosages has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act
Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the Grieving Families Act bill, just before the deadline. The bill, which “Provides for the types of damages that may be awarded to the persons for whose benefit an action for wrongful death is brought,” was passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the state Legislature.
Comments / 4