Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WGAU
Lady Dogs take No. 3 LSU to OT, lose in Baton Rouge
“We played hard, we fought hard, I’m very proud of our team."
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Madison Prep guard sets two schools records in Tuesday win, more notes
Jayce Depron had a school record-setting for Madison Prep in more ways than one Tuesday night. Depron set school records with nine 3-pointers and 41 points in the Chargers’ 74-56 win over East Feliciana in the game played at Madison Prep. “He made 9 of 11 3-pointers … something...
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another
All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
theadvocate.com
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
Destrehan recognizes 15 student-athletes on National Signing Day
15 student-athletes were recognized Wednesday in the school gym for signing their national letters of intent to participate in college athletics.
Brian Kelly, LSU See 2023 Recruiting Class Go As Planned
No National Signing Day surprises for the Tigers after signing all 25 commitments in December.
Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
LSU Football: The Tigers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of LSU's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
theadvocate.com
For the first time, LSU didn't add anyone on national signing day — and that's normal
When three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard picked Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, LSU made history in a way that reinforced how recruiting has changed. For the first time, the Tigers didn't sign any football players on national signing day. Howard was LSU's only remaining target, and the Chicago native from Marist...
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
houmatimes.com
Freddie Brown, Jr.
Freddie Brown, Jr., age 96, a native of Houma, LA., and a resident of Thibodaux, LA., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM at his residence. Freddie leaves to cherish his memories; two sons, David (Katherine) Brown and Shawn Dawson; three daughters, Irma (Alfred) Rhodes, Freddie Mae Brown #2 (Carroll Adams, friend) and Shelia (Tim) Hutchins; two sisters, Thelma Coleman and Mildred Weathers; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
Comments / 1