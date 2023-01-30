ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Did Gerard Pique Cheat On Shakira? Here’s Why Fans Think She Discovered His Infidelity Through A Jar of Jam

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4iiP_0kWd0QsJ00

Stuck in a cheating jam? After a diss song, social media frenzy and a rumor that has to do with literal jam, many “Hips Don’t Lie” fans are wondering: Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira?

The rumors of the Barcelona player cheating on his ex-wife emerged when Shakira put a witty reference to it in her music video for her single with Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito,” where she can be seen opening a refrigerator where Rauw’s head is placed. It slyly references the rumor attributed to Show News Today that Shakira discovered Gerard cheating on her with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti because of a jam jar. According to the rumor, Shakira was off on tour and discovered that her strawberry jam, which Gerard despises and doesn’t eat, was obviously eaten during the time that she was gone. It was suspected that the footballer was seeing someone else during her time away because of the empty contents of the jar.

So, the real question is: was he truly unfaithful? Read more below to find out.

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira?

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira? It’s plausible but nothing has ever been confirmed. According to Page Six , a source said that the “She Wolf” artist was “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Clara was allegedly living in their house while Shakira was away and it was discovered that she appeared in one of Gerard’s Zoom backgrounds in 2021. The source continued, “Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Shakira also released an incredibly viral song collaboration with Bizzarap where she directly disses her ex and his new lover. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings in a translation via Billboard. “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you; I only make music, sorry that it splashed you. You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government.”

Shakira allegedly failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on her income earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. Shakira has lived in Spain during her relationship with Gerard Piqué and she claims that she only lived there less than half of her time during the two-year period. Her public relations firm claimed that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest. The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud.  “I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit,” she told Elle in a recent interview.  “So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer opened up about her divorce with Gerard in the same Elle interview. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it , and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.” She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

Shakira met Gerard on the set of her music video for the FIFA anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their split in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara “for the past few months,” The Sun reported . An insider revealed that “She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.” A source told
Hollywood Life that the Colombian singer is trying her best to keep her composure when there was an abundance of evidence of Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti’s new relationship is coming out. The source said, “ Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis. So, for him to put something like this out there feels so unnecessary. Of course, nobody wants to see their ex make out with somebody else but she moved on long before they called things off. Her kids are her first priority and even though they had a pact to not go public for a year after their break-up, she can’t control what he does and she knows it was bound to happen at some point.” In the Elle interview, she also talked about how the
media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kWd0QsJ00 More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shakira & Miley Follow A Long History of Women Exposing Their Cheating Exes Through Music

When Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira released the darkly funny, candid and cathartic breakup song “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53”, otherwise known as “Out of Your League” in early January 2023, she offered an anthem for women and a fearful prospect to men. Cheat on, exploit or disrespect an international pop star and you’ll be delivered a diss song. In the 24 hours following its release, her collaboration with rapper Bizarrap was viewed 63 million times on YouTube. Facing the biggest catastrophes of her personal and professional life, it seemed inevitable that her best means of coping and finding her confidence anew would...
StyleCaster

Vanessa Hudgens Just Shaded Ex Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Accent After His Voice Coach Said It Could Last ‘Forever’

After his accent made headlines at the Golden Globes, Austin Butler’s vocal coach noted that his Elvis accent change might be there “forever.” Among those that couldn’t ignore his on-stage “identity crisis”, as Teen Vogue jokingly put it, here’s how his ex Vanessa Hudgens reacted to Austin Butler’s accent. Vanessa and Austin broke up in 2021 after dating for nearly a decade. An insider revealed to E! News that the stars’ schedules were the reason for their breakup. Vanessa was busy in Europe filming The Princess Switch 2, while Austin was busy filming the Baz Luhrman film Elvis about the King of Rock and...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben Really Feels About Jen Garner’s Boyfriend After They Were Seen Together—He’s ‘Moved on’ From His Ex-Wife

On good terms? After a summer of celebrations and news of a strong co-parenting relationship, one might wonder: what does Ben Affleck think of Jennifer Garner and John Miller?  The Batman v. Superman star and the 13 Going on 30 alum have been split for quite some time now. Ben has since moved on with his former flame Jennifer Lopez in 2022 and the two married in June of that year. Garner and Ben have been open to co-parenting their three kids together as well as blending their families with their current respective partners. So what does Ben think about Jen’s current...
KENTUCKY STATE
Yardbarker

Shakira hired help to discover Gerard Pique affair with Clara Chia

Gerard Pique and Shakira might have asked for respect and privacy immediately after their separation in an official statement, however both have been flung out the window of their multi-storey mansion in recent months. After Shakira released a song clearly directed at Pique and his new lover Clara Chia, it...
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?  The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony’s Net Worth Makes Him the Highest Selling Salsa Artist Ever—Here’s If He’s Richer Than His Ex J-Lo

As an accomplished singer-songwriter and actor, Marc Anthony’s net worth does not go unnoticed. The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer has a well-established career that puts him on the map for every album that he puts out. Growing up in New York and going around town as a session vocalist, Anthony set a name up for himself with his unique artistry. His first English album Marc Anthony debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in 1998, and went Platinum just six weeks later. Eventually, it was certified triple platinum, and the song “I Need To Know” was nominated for a Grammy...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy