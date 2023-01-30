Read full article on original website
Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
There’s Another Valuable Way To Get Emergency Help In Missoula
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
NBCMontana
Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
yourbigsky.com
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
Missoula County Commissioners Respond to Sheriff’s Complaint
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Before leaving office after two terms, outgoing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott sent a letter dated September 14, 2022, to the Missoula Board of County Commissioners about $530,000 that had been targeted to the Missoula County Detention Center. Read Sheriff McDermott's letter to the County...
Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials report spike in false reports of unshoveled sidewalks
MISSOULA, Mont. — City officials in Missoula say they're seeing a spike in false reports of property owners not shoveling their sidewalks. The city said it takes time for staff to write the violation, and it could lead to an unwarranted assessment on a property owner's tax bill. Officials...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Horses in need find home at Missoula sanctuary
It takes a lot to run an animal rescue, not just money and resources, but time as well. And that's where a local organization hopes you will come in.
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
Do You Know About This ‘Sneaky’ Snowshoeing Trail in Missoula?
Winter sports in and around Missoula often focus on downhill skiing and snowboarding. Then, you have those that are interested in cross-country skiing. Further down on the list is snowshoeing. Some outlets are reporting that snowshoeing’s popularity is on the rise while other data suggests it’s on the decline.
Missoula Crime Report: Jury Says Shooting Was Justified
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is five more than last week and slightly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, eight of those cases involved some form of violence. “One involved an...
Missoula vs. Billings, They Might Be More Similar Than You Think
Obviously, if you've spent any time in Montana, you know that people love to point out the differences between Missoula and Billings. Most people would say the two cities couldn't be more different. And yes, there are very obvious differences. Missoula tends to have a wetter, PNW-like climate while Billings...
“Will Missoula Schools Run Out Of Class Space?”
Missoula County Public Schools leaders are being thrown curve balls, as they try to figure out a boom in high school populations, while elementary class sizes slump. But administrators say a far larger unknown is how the city's housing shifts are going to force them to adjust operations to accommodate for unexpected growth and change.
NBCMontana
Frenchtown Rural Fire responds to rollover crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 75 on Interstate 90. Crews ask drivers to slow down and move over.
