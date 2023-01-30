Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
fox9.com
Dispute leads to shooting, crash at Minneapolis fire station: Charges
(FOX 9) - A shooting that led to a man running inside his apartment to "Say goodbye to his children" before trying to drive himself to the hospital resulted in charges for an Eden Prairie man. Xavier Cordarius Willis, 33, of Eden Prairie, is charged with one count of second-degree...
St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner
ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process. The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
fox9.com
Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
krrw.com
Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child
(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
fox9.com
Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
boreal.org
Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association issue statement in death of Tyre Nichols
The executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association issued a statement Friday in response to the body cam footage related to the death of Tyre Nichols. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association (MCPA) deplores both the actions and inaction of the police officers involved in the tragic and brutal death of Tyre Nichols.
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
