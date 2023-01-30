How Paul McCartney Inspired Kate Hudson to ‘Take Risks’ in Her Career

Kate Hudson has a tremendous career in acting , where she has delivered excellent performances in versatile roles. 2023 will see a significant change in her career as she plans to release her first album. Hudson says the change comes after watching Paul McCartney perform inspired her to take more risks as an artist.

Kate Hudson is coming out with an album in 2023

Kate Hudson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kate Hudson has been involved in the entertainment industry her whole life. The daughter of actor Goldie Hawn , Hudson has a decades-long career in acting, with performances in movies like Almost Famous and Deepwater Horizon . In 2023, she will debut in the music industry with her first album. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Hudson said music had been a part of her life for a long time.

“I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it, and so I thought that would be one of my great regrets,” Hudson shared. “I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it, and I’m really excited. I can’t wait.”

Kate Hudson says Paul McCartney inspired this career change

While the Bride Wars star has music experience, many would consider releasing an album a risky endeavor for an actor. However, Kate Hudson is excited about this career move and was inspired to take the risk after seeing Paul McCartney perform at the Glastonbury Festival this past summer.

“I had this weird moment at Glastonbury last year. I got so emotional after watching Paul McCartney,” Hudson shared in an interview with Mirror . “Maybe it’s because he’s the same age as my mom, and it just defines this time, the sort of innocence of The Beatles and how iconic they were. They just changed the face of rock’n’roll and they believed in something.”

“I started to get emotional about how different it is now. Like art, and what is art? What does it mean now?” she continued. “And it hit me that we just have to keep making art, good art. We have to believe in the things we’re putting out there and take risks and not always make people happy.”

McCartney has a connection to Hudson’s latest film

Related

Paul McCartney Revealed The Beatles Once Performed Under ‘Showbiz Names,’ ‘I Became Paul Ramon’

Kate Hudson’s career change also comes after she starred in a movie that has a connection to Paul McCartney and The Beatles. Hudson recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story , where she portrayed the hilariously ignorant fashion designer Birdie Jay. The Knives Out sequel has a not-so-subtle connection to The Beatles as director Rian Johnson based the title on one of the band’s more surreal tracks.

“I’d gotten to a point where I had the idea of a central metaphor that Blanc (Daniel Craig) could latch onto and beat like a dead horse,” Johnson told Deadline . “Something that was made of glass. Something that was layered, but the center was in plain sight, and so on. And I thought, OK, well, the billionaire is going to have an island, and maybe he has some structure on it that’s made of glass, so … is it a glass castle? Is it a glass palace? I literally opened the music app on my phone and just searched the word ‘glass,’ and ‘Glass Onion’ popped up.”