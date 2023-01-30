ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Stevie Nicks Nearly Quit Music Because of Her Relationship With Lindsey Buckingham

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Stevie Nicks became a star with Fleetwood Mac. Even though the band only wanted to add Lindsey Buckingham to the roster, he insisted Nicks join with him. She sacrificed to help make the band successful, including never having children . She almost made an even bigger sacrifice before she joined the Mac — Nicks nearly quit music entirely because of Buckingham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLlLu_0kWczlpB00
Lindsey Buckingham (left) and Stevie Nicks | Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham made an album together before joining Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood might have been one of the few people who heard the album Nicks and Buckingham made together. Buckingham Nicks must have made an impression on him because he asked Buckingham to join his band. The guitarist said yes, but only if Nicks joined, too. The rest is history.

In the two years after Buckingham and Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, the group made their tenth and eleventh albums, titled Fleetwood Mac and Rumours , respectively. The two albums launched the band to new heights of fame.

The stardom and the drugs took a toll on Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship. A slew of affairs within the band and its circle nearly broke up the group. Things deteriorated to the point where Buckingham called out Nicks’ singing on the 1987 album Tango in the Night . That illustrates how toxic their relationship became, a far cry from when Nicks nearly quit music because of her love for Buckingham.

Nicks almost quit music because she wanted to support Buckingham

The relationship between Nicks and Buckingham wasn’t necessarily on the best of terms when they joined Fleetwood Mac. Their band, Fritz, splintered in the early 1970s. The record they made together flopped.

That’s when Nicks nearly quit music because of Buckingham. The talented guitarist played some sessions circa 1973 and seemed to have more prospects in the music industry. Nicks worked as a waitress in Los Angeles, making $1.50 an hour, and supporting him with her meager income, per Uncut :

“I believed that Lindsey shouldn’t have to work, that he should just lay on the floor and practice his guitar and become more brilliant every day. And as I watched him become more brilliant every day, I felt very gratified. I was totally devoted to making it happen for him. And when you really feel that way about somebody, it’s very easy to take your own personality and quiet it way down.”

“If we hadn’t joined Fleetwood Mac, would Lindsey and I have carried on and made it? I was really tired of having no money and being a waitress. It’s very possible that I would have gone back to school and Lindsey would have gone back to San Francisco.”

Stevie Nicks

As he told Uncut, Nicks nearly walked away from her music career. If Fleetwood Mac hadn’t accepted both of them into the band, she likely would have ended their relationship and moved away. Playing in Fleetwood Mac meant Nicks didn’t have to quit music, but her fragile relationship with Buckingham seemed destined to end sooner or later.

They wrote some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits

Related

Stevie Nicks Thinks Lindsey Buckingham Never Listened to ‘24 Karat Gold’ – Even Though ‘Half’ the Songs Are About Him

Would Fleetwood Mac have survived without Nicks and Buckingham? Would the world have ever the pair’s strong songwriting skills without the band? It’s the ultimate chicken or egg question.

What we do know is that they wrote eight of the 25 Fleetwood Mac songs to land on the Billboard singles chart. Nicks’ songs performed far better there than Buckingham’s tunes.

She wrote seven Mac songs that charted. Though bandmate Christine McVie found it boring , Nicks wrote the group’s only No. 1 hit, “Dreams.” She had another top-10 hit with “Sara” and saw “Gypsy” peak at No. 12 during its 14 weeks on the charts. Meanwhile, the lone Buckingham-written Fleetwood Mac song to chart was “Family Man” from Tango in the Night .

They stayed a couple long enough to make a record together and join Fleetwood Mac as a tandem, but Stevie Nicks almost quit music because of Lindsey Buckingham. She worked as a waitress to support his music dream. Buckingham returned the favor and brought her into Fleetwood Mac, and music got to hear several hit songs because of her fortitude.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Distractify

Fleetwood Mac's Hatred for One Another Was Largely Attributed to Love and Drugs

In terms of overarching influence on the face of modern music, few bands can say that their music has had as much of a resounding impact as Fleetwood Mac. The group's definitive album, "Rumours," is a masterclass in merging soft rock and popular music, and nearly a half-century after its release, it's still inspiring new generations of musicians.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy