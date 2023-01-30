Read full article on original website
Related
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Ditch the Flowers & Candies! Shop Craft Fairs, & Bazaars in Yakima For Valentine’s Day!
You can get the traditional gifts for Valentine’s Day, you know: flowers and candy. But let’s face it, that’s just sending the wrong message to your loved one. The flowers say, “you smell good, but you’re going to die soon” and the chocolates say, “I love you, but you need to be sweeter to me.” Is that really the message you want to send? Confusion on their odor and encouragement for weight gain? Of course it’s not. Get something handmade, from the heart!
Get Down And Dirty! Yakima Dozer Day 2023 Has Been Announced!
Playing in the dirt and mud is a natural rite of passage for many kids. It really is; I mean, who didn’t have a Tonka dump truck growing up? Whenever my parents would tell me to “go outside,” my toy cars/trucks and CONSTRUCTION equipment were right along with me! It’s just about time to dig deep and get down and dirty! Dozer Day is coming to Yakima for two fun-filled days that are great for the whole family.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
nbcrightnow.com
80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to...
City Officials Hope New Regional Airport Lands in Yakima
Washington State officials are in the process of searching for the location of a new regional airport to be built in the future. Yakima City officials are hoping they land in the valley. In January the Yakima City Council sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation asking for YKM to be considered as the new airport location.
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Picks U.S. Air Force Colonel for Grand Marshal
U.S. Air Force Colonel Sarah (Droz) Babbitt has been chosen to be Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s 104th Grand Marshal. Col. Babbitt is the Vice Commander of Space Base Delta 1, based at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. She has served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years.
The New Lay’s In Yakima. Have You Tried Lay’s New Funyuns Flavored Chips?
Like I've done in the past when I review products, I feel the need for transparency. The following is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of chips or any chips (even though I firmly believe all types of chips rule). That being said, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of chips by their possible competitors.
KIMA TV
Washington issues enforcement order against Yakima Training Center contamination
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an enforcement order that requires the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center to clean up their contaminated sites. The training center is known to have dozens of sites contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste, including some that have...
KIMA TV
Poll results show more than 80% support Yakima Airport expansion
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The City of Yakima has announced over 80% of polltakers support the expansion of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM). Washington state plans to build a new regional airport in the next decade. On January 3, the Yakima City Council approved a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) asking for YKM to be considered as the new preferred airport location.
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
One horse at a training facility in Kittitas County, Washington, has tested positive for strangles. The horse is currently under private vet care. It has not left the property, but other horses come and go regularly. It is unknown how many horses are exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Yakima Police Trying To Slow Drivers Find Those Impaired
Yakima Police Officers are busy trying to send a message to drivers in Yakima to slow down and not run red lights. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. You can't say Officers aren't busy...
Got Tickets in Collection? Yakima Courts Start Amnesty Program
Officials in Yakima County are offering an Amnesty Program for people who owe money to the local court system. A press release from county officials say a number of different courts are involved in the program including Yakima County District Court (Includes Union Gap, Moxee, Mabton & Grandview Municipal Courts) plus Yakima Municipal Court, Selah Municipal Court and Zillah Municipal Court.
Crime that bad? Amazing Spider-Man Seems Paranoid Walking on Yakima Ave.
I saw these pictures, and I couldn’t help it. I started singing! “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. He walks the street, Yakima Ave, looks over his shoulder, cover’s his @$$, watch out YAKIMA! Here comes the Spider-Man.” I started to make a 2nd verse, but then my wife told me to shut up (rightfully so).
Ecology Wants Major Cleanup Of Yakima Training Center
Dozens of sites at the Yakima Training Center are contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The department is concerned about the chemicals threatening drinking water in nearby wells. As a result the department has issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that "requires the Army to address these environmental hazards in line with state and federal standards."
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
