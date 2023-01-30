ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
UTAH STATE
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
UTAH STATE
Utah officials, tribal representatives urge passage of Utah Indian Child Welfare Act

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Native American tribes is pushing for Utah lawmakers to act on a bill mirroring the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). House Bill 40, sponsored by Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), would specify that Native families are given preference in adoption and foster care proceedings for Native children.
UTAH STATE
Utah businesses can't require vaccination proof under bill that just passed House

For the second year in a row, the Utah House overwhelmingly approved a bill to prevent most private businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers and employees. The bill now moves to the Senate, where backers hope to avoid a replay of 2022, which saw the bill die without floor debate on the final night of the session.
UTAH STATE
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts

EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
EUREKA, UT
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
UTAH STATE
Utah's alcohol managers seek at least $85M to expand warehouse operations

SALT LAKE CITY — Business is booming at the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, and that could soon lead to new problems. The entire system generated $557.45 million in sales during the 2022 fiscal year, with nearly $230 million of that going back toward the state in some form or fashion. Most of the profits — almost $135 million altogether — ended up in the state's general fund, while $54.5 million went toward the uniform school fund and $31.23 million in sales tax was generated, according to the agency.
UTAH STATE

