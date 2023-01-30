Read full article on original website
Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
Utah officials, tribal representatives urge passage of Utah Indian Child Welfare Act
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Native American tribes is pushing for Utah lawmakers to act on a bill mirroring the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). House Bill 40, sponsored by Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), would specify that Native families are given preference in adoption and foster care proceedings for Native children.
Utah businesses can't require vaccination proof under bill that just passed House
For the second year in a row, the Utah House overwhelmingly approved a bill to prevent most private businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers and employees. The bill now moves to the Senate, where backers hope to avoid a replay of 2022, which saw the bill die without floor debate on the final night of the session.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for powerful state position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Several Utah groups planning to file lawsuits over state's new transgender law
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new Utah law that restricts hormone therapy for transgender minors and prohibits them from having surgery is being challenged in court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah. The National Center for Lesbian Rights and ACLU Utah announced...
Opinion: Mia Love’s ‘Qualified’ — an open look at her life
Former Congresswoman Mia Love says the content of our character makes us qualified. Read more about her new book here.
Bill would require parental permission for Utah teens to use social media
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of bills in the Utah Legislature address if and how Utah teens could use social media. One was heard by a committee on Tuesday. According to Utah’s Senate leaders, it’s time for the state to put up guardrails on teen social media use.
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
6-state plan for Colorado River water falls far short of what’s needed, conservationists say
Conservation groups criticized states and the federal government for "an agreement that fails to meaningfully reduce" water consumption as a Tuesday deadline for a plan arrived.
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
Utah's alcohol managers seek at least $85M to expand warehouse operations
SALT LAKE CITY — Business is booming at the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, and that could soon lead to new problems. The entire system generated $557.45 million in sales during the 2022 fiscal year, with nearly $230 million of that going back toward the state in some form or fashion. Most of the profits — almost $135 million altogether — ended up in the state's general fund, while $54.5 million went toward the uniform school fund and $31.23 million in sales tax was generated, according to the agency.
Local labor unions concerned over new bill introduced in 2023 Utah legislative session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives for one public employee labor union said they are concerned about a new bill that was introduced in this year’s legislative session. “It’s what we feel is a direct attack on public employee unions and their membership,” said Brad Asay, executive director...
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
