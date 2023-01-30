SALT LAKE CITY — Business is booming at the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, and that could soon lead to new problems. The entire system generated $557.45 million in sales during the 2022 fiscal year, with nearly $230 million of that going back toward the state in some form or fashion. Most of the profits — almost $135 million altogether — ended up in the state's general fund, while $54.5 million went toward the uniform school fund and $31.23 million in sales tax was generated, according to the agency.

