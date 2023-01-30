Read full article on original website
Related
tapinto.net
Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court
WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
tapinto.net
Sparta's Environmental Commission Swears In New Members at 2023 Reorganization Meeting
SPARTA, NJ - The Environmental Commission of Township is pleased to share that the annual reorganization meeting held on January 12, 2023 established a full roster of volunteer members. The following adjustments were made to commission members:. Kristine Rogers was sworn in an alternate member;. Christine Dunbar was sworn in...
tapinto.net
Under New Law, E-ZPass Will Now Have to Check Customer Accounts Prior to Issuing Violations
NEW JERSEY- A new law (S-646/A-823) signed by Governor Murphy on February 2, will now require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database before sending a violation notice in the mail. Under the new law, motorists traveling on the NJ Turnpike, the...
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Sparta Police: Rollover Gets Driver DWI Charges
SPARTA, NJ – A Sparta resident was not injured but faces drunk driving charges after rolling his car on Edison Road. Sparta Police Officer Mike Poon went to the scene of the accident on January 24 around 7:30 p.m. to find the driver Michael Delaney, 25, lying on the ground on the side of the road, police said.
tapinto.net
New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University
New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
tapinto.net
Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent
BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport:. Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball. Sign Up for FREE Barnegat/Waretown...
tapinto.net
Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon
SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing it to snap in half. Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic and traffic signals in the area are affected.
tapinto.net
Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.
tapinto.net
Attempted Murder Arrest After Mahopac Stabbing
MAHOPAC, N.Y.--Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
Home of the Week: 30 Old Farmhouse Rd Long Hill Twp., NJ 07946
30 Old Farmhouse Road in Long Hill, with an open house this Sunday 2/5 from 2-4 pm. This home provides one-level living in spades with 13 rooms, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The centerpiece is the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding door access to the patio and in-ground saltwater pool. You’ll also find the primary suite has some lovely perks, including a custom, walk-in closet and heated floors in the bathroom.
tapinto.net
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
tapinto.net
New Year’s Eve “Shooting” in Warrington Movie Theater Part of a TikTok Challenge
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington police sent to the movie theater on New Year’s Eve for a report of shots being fired quickly realized that they were looking for young people taking part in a social media challenge. Police were sent to the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater on Easton Road...
tapinto.net
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road
WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. An ambulance from Warrington Community Ambulance Corps arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead.
Comments / 0