New Jersey State

Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court

WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Sparta Police: Rollover Gets Driver DWI Charges

SPARTA, NJ – A Sparta resident was not injured but faces drunk driving charges after rolling his car on Edison Road. Sparta Police Officer Mike Poon went to the scene of the accident on January 24 around 7:30 p.m. to find the driver Michael Delaney, 25, lying on the ground on the side of the road, police said.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University

New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
AUBURN, AL
Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent

BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport:. Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball. Sign Up for FREE Barnegat/Waretown...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Attempted Murder Arrest After Mahopac Stabbing

MAHOPAC, N.Y.--Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Home of the Week: 30 Old Farmhouse Rd Long Hill Twp., NJ 07946

30 Old Farmhouse Road in Long Hill, with an open house this Sunday 2/5 from 2-4 pm. This home provides one-level living in spades with 13 rooms, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The centerpiece is the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding door access to the patio and in-ground saltwater pool. You’ll also find the primary suite has some lovely perks, including a custom, walk-in closet and heated floors in the bathroom.
LONG HILL, NJ
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. An ambulance from Warrington Community Ambulance Corps arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

