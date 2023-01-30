30 Old Farmhouse Road in Long Hill, with an open house this Sunday 2/5 from 2-4 pm. This home provides one-level living in spades with 13 rooms, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The centerpiece is the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding door access to the patio and in-ground saltwater pool. You’ll also find the primary suite has some lovely perks, including a custom, walk-in closet and heated floors in the bathroom.

LONG HILL, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO