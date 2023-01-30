ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

64-year-old dies in Charlotte County crash: VSP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Charlotte County. On January 23 at 6:09 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. A 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling south on...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

3 JMU students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
GOODVIEW, VA
WSET

Botetourt Fire & EMS to host 2023 Citizen's Academy

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt Fire & EMS is working to help prepare its citizens for any emergency situation. The department is hosting a Citizen's Academy to give the community a hands-on experience and classroom time. Each night will cover a different topic including Fire Safety and Skills,...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

The Dream Carries on with the MLK Jr. Unity Walk

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative is keeping the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with the unity walk taking place in downtown Lynchburg. The youth focused walk is including a number of speakers, activities and giveaways to make event fun for the whole family. Kaci spoke to a number of key people who tell us about the walk, how you can get involved and the purpose of why this is so important for the youth.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Chris Moore returns home as new Amherst County head football coach

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — At Friday's introductory press conference, Chris Moore says there's only one job that could have lured him out of the college football ranks. The former VMI Special Teams Coordinator now gets that chance, taking over as the 16th head coach in the history of Amherst County football, succeeding Bob Christmas, who retired after the 2022 season.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Tips for filing taxes this year, LU School of Law offering free tax assistance services

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You may have already started to file taxes this year and there are some ways to help that go smoothly. ABC13 spoke with Lee Walpole, the Site Coordinator of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Services (VITA) Program at Liberty University. She said some changes in Virginia this year are that the standard deduction is significantly higher than it was last year.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy