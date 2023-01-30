Read full article on original website
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSET
25-year-old man dead following officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Police Department, one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night. On Thursday, just before 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street for multiple reports of shots fired. LPD said an officer tried...
WSET
64-year-old dies in Charlotte County crash: VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Charlotte County. On January 23 at 6:09 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. A 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling south on...
WSET
Witness reacts to officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg on Thursday. Rashena Sapp said she heard multiple gunshots in an alleyway behind her home. As for what led up to that moment, it all started in the 700 block of Grady Street where police...
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
WSET
Bedford County man charged with felony animal abuse will head to bench trial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Michael Elliott of Bedford County appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday on a felony charge for allegedly torturing a dog. He is charged with shooting and hanging a husky, Winter, on June 28, 2022. Winter later died following the incident. It was...
WSET
3 JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
WSET
Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
WSET
Botetourt Fire & EMS to host 2023 Citizen's Academy
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt Fire & EMS is working to help prepare its citizens for any emergency situation. The department is hosting a Citizen's Academy to give the community a hands-on experience and classroom time. Each night will cover a different topic including Fire Safety and Skills,...
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
WSET
Temporary lane closures coming to Downtown Lynchburg for fiber line installation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Residents of Downtown Lynchburg should expect some road delays in the coming weeks. Starting from Monday, February 6, the area between 927 Church Street and 2200 Concord Turnpike will experience reduced lane access for the installation of new fiber lines by Verizon. The work will...
WSET
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company offering free route service due to Saturday's low temps
Due to expected low temperatures on Saturday, The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will operate their fixed route service for free. For more information about available routes, you can find that here. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist George Flickinger's latest forecast predicts actual air temperatures will drop into the 10s Saturday morning, that’s...
WSET
Arkansas man charged after trying to bring loaded handgun onto flight at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is keeping Lynchburg Regional Airport passengers safe after a man tried to bring a gun onto a flight. TSA Officers prevented an Arkansas man from bringing a loaded handgun onto the plane on Thursday. The TSA said the man had...
WSET
Falling in Love with Our Hair Again at Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Life is busy and that can make it tough to keep up your hair. Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio wants to help you maintain a nice look with hair products to help with growth, shedding and maybe even finding a natural looking wig. Kaci got to hear about these products for your hair and how you can make an appointment to sit in the Image Maker chair to receive that ideal look.
WSET
Lynchburg Humane Society to hold 'GroundDOG' Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is holding a "GroundDOG" Day adoption special starting on Thursday. This will take place through Sunday. Adoptable dogs at the Center for Pets will have half-off adoption fees during the special, LHS said. According to LHS, this special excludes VIP...
WSET
The Dream Carries on with the MLK Jr. Unity Walk
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative is keeping the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with the unity walk taking place in downtown Lynchburg. The youth focused walk is including a number of speakers, activities and giveaways to make event fun for the whole family. Kaci spoke to a number of key people who tell us about the walk, how you can get involved and the purpose of why this is so important for the youth.
WSET
Chris Moore returns home as new Amherst County head football coach
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — At Friday's introductory press conference, Chris Moore says there's only one job that could have lured him out of the college football ranks. The former VMI Special Teams Coordinator now gets that chance, taking over as the 16th head coach in the history of Amherst County football, succeeding Bob Christmas, who retired after the 2022 season.
WSET
Tips for filing taxes this year, LU School of Law offering free tax assistance services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You may have already started to file taxes this year and there are some ways to help that go smoothly. ABC13 spoke with Lee Walpole, the Site Coordinator of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Services (VITA) Program at Liberty University. She said some changes in Virginia this year are that the standard deduction is significantly higher than it was last year.
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
WSET
'My holistic mission:' LU welcomes 'The Chosen' actor Jonathan Roumie for Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University held its convocation Friday with special guest Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus in the television drama 'The Chosen.'. Roumie is starring in a new movie called "The Jesus Revolution." It's described as, "The true story of a national spiritual awakening in...
