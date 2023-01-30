Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
norfolkneradio.com
Four people injured in accident in Pierce County
Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
siouxlandnews.com
Johnny Carson Foundation funding North Fork Area Transit, looking for matching dontaion
NORFOLK, Neb. — There's a light at the end of the tunnel for Norfolk's troubled public transit system courtesy of the city's most famous native son. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 grant to North Fork Area Transit if the system can raise a matching amount by the end of this month. The transit system was forced to shut down last month after an audit revealed its director had embezzled $750,000. He's currently wanted by the US Marshals for theft.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested following assault of a female
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday after reportedly assaulting a female. Captain Mike Bauer said police and Norfolk Rescue responded to an assault call in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they found a female with a visible laceration on her head and bleeding.
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
CPD Citizens' Police Academy aims to bring public closer to law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is preparing for an annual program. The Columbus Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy begins on February 22nd. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the ins and outs of the police department. "Our goal is to inform the public,"...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
News Channel Nebraska
Pretrial hearing pushed back for Norfolk teen accused of illegally disposing of fetus
MADISON, Neb. --A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after her mother reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been continued once again. 18-year-old Celeste Burgess and her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, moved for the continuation of the pretrial conference and jury trial....
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT updates Madison County Commissioners
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The North Fork Area Transit met with Madison County commissioners for an update Tuesday morning. The update was to help give commissioners insight into what NFAT was doing after their former general manager was accused of embezzlement. Back in December, it was discovered that the former general manager of NFAT, Jeff Stewart, had allegedly embezzled over $740,000 on personal expenses.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
News Channel Nebraska
Snorton appointed as Norfolk's newest council member
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a special Wednesday meeting, the City of Norfolk appointed Justin Snorton as the Ward 3 representative. A Norfolk resident since 2002, Snorton was appointed in a unanimous vote during a special Wednesday night meeting. Snorton fills Gary Jackson's seat after Jackson resigned in January. “We had...
North Platte Telegraph
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-year defensive starter for Norfolk high school turns attention toward a college career
Safety Jackson Bos of Norfolk high school has committed to playing football at Wayne State College next year. He made his commitment on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his high school career with the Panthers, Bos tallied 76 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
