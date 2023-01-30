NORFOLK, Neb. — There's a light at the end of the tunnel for Norfolk's troubled public transit system courtesy of the city's most famous native son. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 grant to North Fork Area Transit if the system can raise a matching amount by the end of this month. The transit system was forced to shut down last month after an audit revealed its director had embezzled $750,000. He's currently wanted by the US Marshals for theft.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO