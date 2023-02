FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Erynn Barnum of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been playing the best basketball of her career, which is worthy for national recognition. Barnum has been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List, the award given to the best power forward in the country, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

