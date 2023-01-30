Tampa Bay’s pro women's indoor soccer team won 12-4 and plays again this weekend
Tampa Bay’s professional indoor soccer team, the Tampa Bay Strikers , kicked off its inaugural season last Sunday, and the women's side took home a decisive 12-4 victory over Georgia’s Columbus Rapids.
The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) match came after the Tampa Bay Strikers men’s team lost its own game 12-7, and featured a pair of hat tricks from Kayla Gray and Kate Hostage, plus two more goals from Kiley Williams.
Columbus, despite scoring first, did not have the speed or skill to keep up with Tampa Bay, which raced out to a 5-2 lead before halftime. Strikers goalkeeper Arleyna Loss also turned in a strong performance that saw her make eight saves.
The women will work to go 2-0 this weekend, with the men looking for their first win.
Tickets to see the Tampa Bay Strikers host the Memphis Americans on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida are available now and start at $20. [event-1] As previously reported, each game day features a double header where the men's side plays first in matches that take place over four, 15-minute quarters and on a turf field lined with boards somewhat similar to those on a hockey rink (there is no aggressive checking, or fighting, sorry agro sports fans).
Last Sunday’s match featured a light, but enthusiastic crowd, and it was special to see a new generation of fans in front of indoor soccer, since the Tampa Bay Rowdies only played indoor from 1975-1984. What's more is that both sides, which train at Cinco Soccer in East Tampa, feature a host of local athletes .
After Saturday’s match against Memphis, the Strikers— with Martin Gramatica as head coach —have just six more home games including one on Sunday, Feb. 26 against cross-state rival from Orlando, the Central Florida Crusaders.
