ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay’s pro women's indoor soccer team won 12-4 and plays again this weekend

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh5BS_0kWcwAkj00
Tampa Bay Strikers women's team before its match against the Columbus Rapids at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida Jan. 29, 2023.
Tampa Bay’s professional indoor soccer team, the Tampa Bay Strikers , kicked off its inaugural season last Sunday, and the women's side took home a decisive 12-4 victory over Georgia’s Columbus Rapids.

The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) match came after the Tampa Bay Strikers men’s team lost its own game 12-7, and featured a pair of hat tricks from Kayla Gray and Kate Hostage, plus two more goals from Kiley Williams.


Columbus, despite scoring first, did not have the speed or skill to keep up with Tampa Bay, which raced out to a 5-2 lead before halftime. Strikers goalkeeper Arleyna Loss also turned in a strong performance that saw her make eight saves.

The women will work to go 2-0 this weekend, with the men looking for their first win.

Tickets to see the Tampa Bay Strikers host the Memphis Americans on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida are available now and start at $20. [event-1] As previously reported, each game day features a double header where the men's side plays first in matches that take place over four, 15-minute quarters and on a turf field lined with boards somewhat similar to those on a hockey rink (there is no aggressive checking, or fighting, sorry agro sports fans).


Last Sunday’s match featured a light, but enthusiastic crowd, and it was special to see a new generation of fans in front of indoor soccer, since the Tampa Bay Rowdies only played indoor from 1975-1984. What's more is that both sides, which train at Cinco Soccer in East Tampa, feature a host of local athletes .

After Saturday’s match against Memphis, the Strikers— with Martin Gramatica as head coach —have just six more home games including one on Sunday, Feb. 26 against cross-state rival from Orlando, the Central Florida Crusaders.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 Black-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay everyone should know about

There's plenty of praise to pass around when it comes to Tampa Bay's restaurants. But any examination of our local dining scene isn't complete without recognizing our rich history and tradition of Black-owned bars and restaurants in the region. Since February is Black History month, here are some incredible spots you should check out.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions

Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy