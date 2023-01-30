Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart in Summerfield. Lindsey Ann Gargan, 34, was at the store Thursday night when she concealed $82 worth of merchandise, including Cocoa Pebbles cereal, Reese’s Mini candies, Sour Patch Kids candy, peppermints and a Mounds bar, in a bag she brought with her to the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was with another woman, whom Gargan identified as her “aunt,” who paid for her own purchases. When Gargan was questioned by a loss prevention officer, she claimed she thought her aunt had paid for her purchases, too.
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg
A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301
A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301. Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full...
villages-news.com
Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs
A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up arrested with cocaine
A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car. Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
‘Heinous’: Man accused of raping an Ocala woman, 80, battling cancer has been arrested
Ocala police said they have arrested a man who is accused of raping an elderly Woman.
villages-news.com
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages
A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
villages-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua charged with DUI after hitting traffic sign
An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua has been charged with driving under the influence after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned lab results indicating he was driving at three times the legal limit. Eliezer Danilo Peinado, 26, of Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with DUI...
villages-news.com
Villager living in $1 million home arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents
A Villager living in a $1 million home has been arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents at Publix. Paul Heath, 66, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Arrest reports indicate that the Birmingham, England...
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Jail Arrest Report
• White male, 35, arrest Jan 28, Charges: 22.07(C)(1) Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, 28.03(B)(2) Criminal Mischief, $1,500 bond, In Custody. • White female, 41, arrest Jan. 26, Charges: 25.06 Harboring Runaway Child, $3,000 bond, Released. • White male, 41, arrest Jan. 31, Charges: 22.01(A)(1) Assault Causes Bodily injury Family Member,...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
