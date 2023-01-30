ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Woman accused of impersonating federal immigration employee, defrauding dozens

By Fernie Ortiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A woman allegedly pretended to be a federal immigration employee and defrauded at least 20 people out of thousands of dollars by promising to process their applications.

Ana Hernandez, 53, has been charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of impersonating an employee of the United States.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Hernandez posed as an employee of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and had alleged victims provide her with the documentation required to file and adjust their immigration status.

Investigators say she and defrauded people out of more than $400,000, and they believe there could be many other victims.

Hernandez faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count and three years on the impersonation count. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.

Anyone who believes they were defrauded by Hernandez is urged to call HSI at (866) 347-2423, or you may fill out the online tip form.

