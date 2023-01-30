In 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared a public health emergency in Illinois. He's continued to renew disaster proclamations since that time, although many COVID-19 requirements like mask and vaccine mandates, have ended. This week, Pritzker announced the emergency will officially end May 11, the same day a national proclamation will expire. We'll bring some context to the historic decision.

