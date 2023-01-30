ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street

It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show

Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
INTERVIEW: Black Millionaires Conference to be held Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black History Month is a special time for the African-American community. On Feb. 4, the “Black Millionaires Conference” will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. The free conference will highlight financial topics, including entrepreneurship, investing in Commercial Real Estate, private...
Mayor 'caught by surprise' as development paused on planned Microsoft Atlanta campus

ATLANTA — Development on a planned 90-acre Microsoft campus in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood is on pause, Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed Friday. The development project was first announced in early 2021, when Microsoft purchased the land on Atlanta's Westside. According to 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Microsoft is not selling the land and "intends to re-engage in planning efforts if expansion is warranted," a company spokesperson told the outlet.
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
