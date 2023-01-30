Read full article on original website
Related
secretatlanta.co
Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street
It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
West Georgian
UWG Student Walks Atlanta Fashion Show
Everything is lights, cameras and runway for debuting model, Kyndall Curry. She had the opportunity to be a part of the Winter Collection Fashion show on Jan. 20 at The Bassmint Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Roy Williams Jr. and Lexy Gray hosted the event to increase exposure for social media influencers and models.
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Black Millionaires Conference to be held Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black History Month is a special time for the African-American community. On Feb. 4, the “Black Millionaires Conference” will be held at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell. The free conference will highlight financial topics, including entrepreneurship, investing in Commercial Real Estate, private...
New 450-foot mural in downtown Atlanta celebrates Black History Month
Georgia’s Own Credit Union is celebrating Black History Month in a major way!
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mayor 'caught by surprise' as development paused on planned Microsoft Atlanta campus
ATLANTA — Development on a planned 90-acre Microsoft campus in Atlanta's Grove Park neighborhood is on pause, Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed Friday. The development project was first announced in early 2021, when Microsoft purchased the land on Atlanta's Westside. According to 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Microsoft is not selling the land and "intends to re-engage in planning efforts if expansion is warranted," a company spokesperson told the outlet.
Black History Month: Why we resist
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, to modern day pioneers like Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador Andrew Young and the city’s first female mayor, Shirley […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that the narrative surrounding the city’s new public safety training center “...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Comments / 1