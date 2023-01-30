ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

JCFG
4d ago

Well I've been homeless and have a job. I'm hoping to get an apartment in February I have an appointment tomorrow to view it. fingers crossed and God 🙏 I hope so.

Annette Crawford Hall
3d ago

This is where the relief checks should have gone. Many homeless and those who can’t afford fuel will die. It’s going to be -40– -60 below with windchill. Frostbite within minutes. My heart hurts for these people.

Baxted Johnny
4d ago

Theres room at State House & Blaine House you can just show up

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down

With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
Important to keep animals safe as extreme cold comes to Maine

MAINE, USA — Extreme and bitter cold is about to hit Maine in the coming days as an arctic front makes its way to the Northeast. The Bangor Fire Department expects the majority of calls it receives in the coming days to deal with issues involving extra heating devices or frozen pipes. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery is urging people to keep any extra heaters three feet away from any other objects. Also, if you have a frozen pipe, don't try to thaw it using a torch or open flame.
Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?

This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
