Read full article on original website
JCFG
4d ago
Well I've been homeless and have a job. I'm hoping to get an apartment in February I have an appointment tomorrow to view it. fingers crossed and God 🙏 I hope so.
Reply(3)
14
Annette Crawford Hall
3d ago
This is where the relief checks should have gone. Many homeless and those who can’t afford fuel will die. It’s going to be -40– -60 below with windchill. Frostbite within minutes. My heart hurts for these people.
Reply
6
Baxted Johnny
4d ago
Theres room at State House & Blaine House you can just show up
Reply(3)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
Related
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
mainebiz.biz
With bitter cold closing in, Maine hunkers down
With temperatures forecast to drop throughout the day Friday and reach well into the negative digits Friday night and Saturday, businesses and first responders were prepping for what may be a difficult cold spell. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures as low as negative 15 in the Portland...
For Portland's unhoused population, this weekend's arctic blast could be deadly
PORTLAND, Maine — After calls to open an emergency shelter in advance of the freezing cold temperatures Maine will see this weekend, the City of Portland tapped the Salvation Army for a 65-bed shelter in its gymnasium. You can find it off Cumberland Avenue on the peninsula, right across...
Nonprofit works to give out horse blankets ahead of historic cold snap
WINDHAM, Maine — Horses are incredibly resilient animals when it comes to weather. But if they're underweight or used to having a blanket in the winter, local experts said they would need one as Maine awaits a potentially historic weekend for cold temperatures. The Maine State Society for the...
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
mainepublic.org
Record number of drug overdose deaths in Maine underscore gaps in access to treatment
Ryan Paige is never far from his phone. He's the guy people call when they've hit rock bottom and want treatment for substance use disorder, but can't find any place to go. He's their last ditch attempt at getting help. Sitting in his kitchen, his phone rings. "How you feelin'?...
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to Continue Services with $200,000 Grant from Northeast Delta Dental
Governor Janet Mills announced today that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network (MVDN) will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them. “I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible generosity,...
Crews respond to morning pier fire in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a pier fire in Portland on Friday morning, officials say. A tweet from Portland Firefighters IAFF Local 740 stated the response was quick and included a fireboat. Firefighters responding to the incident did so on a day when extreme cold is settling across...
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
Important to keep animals safe as extreme cold comes to Maine
MAINE, USA — Extreme and bitter cold is about to hit Maine in the coming days as an arctic front makes its way to the Northeast. The Bangor Fire Department expects the majority of calls it receives in the coming days to deal with issues involving extra heating devices or frozen pipes. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery is urging people to keep any extra heaters three feet away from any other objects. Also, if you have a frozen pipe, don't try to thaw it using a torch or open flame.
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
WMTW
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
Maine kids finding guidance from mentors called 'Bigs'
WESTBROOK, Maine — Sometimes, there's a single person who comes around, like a coach or a mentor, who changes our lives in ways we might never have imagined. Now, there's opportunity to be that figure for somebody else. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is a mentorship program...
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WPFO
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 26