Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's football threads ranked 3rd in the nation; Tulane also makes the top 20

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

In the wake of big seasons on the gridiron for both LSU and Tulane, southeast Louisiana’s two favorite college teams are both being celebrated for fashion as much as football.

LSU and Tulane both ranked in the top 20 of a ranking of the nation’s best college football uniforms at 247sports.com.

The LSU Fighting Tigers reached the SEC Championship Game in their first season under new coach Brian Kelly in what could have been a transitional year. They finished the season 16 th in the nation, but sartorially, they rank much higher.

The survey at 247sports.com put LSU at a lofty #3 when it comes to the game’s best threads, and the site had this to say:

“Royalty. That’s the word that always comes to mind when LSU’s recognizable purple and gold graces the field. For the most part, we only get to see LSU’s preferred look on gamedays (white and gold), but during prime-time games in Death Valley, the Tigers do bring out their purple jerseys, completing the SEC’s best look on gameday. The Tigers’ Nike template remains unchanged and the wide vertical shoulder stripes are defining details. LSU’s rare helmet alternate option worn a few years ago was incredible — a purple color-change paint with a stylized decal. The rare white helmet is also visually-pleasing.”

Only Ohio State at #1 and Michigan at #2 ranked higher.

As for the Green Wave, they took home the American Conference championship and scored a massive upset win over USC in the Cotton Bowl to finish 9 th at year’s end.

And their athletic color scheme got high marks as well, ranking at #20 on the list. 247sports.com said:

“Another Group of Five program with great uniforms, Tulane put its best on display during the Cotton Bowl against USC with green helmets and pants. The white helmet with the chrome-style primary logo is another win. Green and light blue just contrast so well.”

Apparently, no matter what kind of season the two programs have next year, they’ll at least look good doing it.

