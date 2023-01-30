Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO