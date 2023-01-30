ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs

For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Could Reach $45K by Christmas: Matrixport

U.S. institutions have probably been behind January's rally in bitcoin (BTC), when the cryptocurrency gained more than 38%. An outperformance this early in the year tends to be bullish for the token's price, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a research report Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bankrupt With $1.4B Cash

An attempt by defunct crypto trading firm Alameda Research toregain $446 million it transferred in loan repayments to bankrupt Voyager Digital has been rejected by both the creditors' committee and Voyager itself, according to court filings. Voyager creditors argued that Alameda's claims should either be equitably subordinated to all other creditor claims, or recharacterized as equity. The creditors said that Alameda's "inequitable and fraudulent conduct" cost Voyager and the creditors between $114 million to $122 million.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Mastercard's NFT Leader Quits, Mints His Resignation Letter on the Way Out

Satvik Sethi, Mastercard's former non-fungible token (NFT) product lead, resigned from his role on Thursday, choosing to mint his resignation from the global payments company as an NFT. In a series of tweets, Sethi...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: A late Thursday dip sent bitcoin and other cryptos into negative territory from Wednesday highs that followed the Federal Reserve's moderate interest rate hike. Insights: Crypto...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Alameda Research Wallet Receives $6M From Bitfinex Hot Wallet

An Ethereum wallet that belongs to bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research quietly received $6 million worth of tether (USDT) from Bitfinex's hot wallet overnight, according toNansen data. The wallet also received $4.5 million worth...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series A at $150M Valuation

Canadian crypto mining firmPow.re said Thursday it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment. The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug

Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit

Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?

Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining's potential for positive environmental impact. What's more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Little Changed on Soft Economic Data Ahead of Fed Meeting

Private hiring slowed to its weakest level in two years, according to the ADP National Employment Report, with just 106,000 jobs added in January. In addition, the manufacturing sector continued to contract, with the ISM Manufacturing Survey for January dipping to 47.4.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX

Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
AUSTIN, TX

