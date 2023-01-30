Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
