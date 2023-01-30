Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
Chronicle
Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Department Demos ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Launcher Implemented Last Year
If you see a Centralia police officer packing a large, intimidating-looking gun, it’s not a grenade launcher. It’s a 40 mm less-lethal round launcher, which the Centralia Police Department equipped every officer with last summer as a safer alternative to bean bag rounds. Bean bag rounds have the...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Officers crack down on shoplifters
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police made several arrests and recovered hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise during an anti-shoplifting operation on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at stores off Borgen Boulevard.
Chronicle
Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses
A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
thejoltnews.com
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Arrested After Standoff on Pare Road
A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home. Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
q13fox.com
Four armed robberies so far this year in Sumner, same as all of 2022
SUMNER, Wash. - Sumner city officials say there have been four armed robberies so far this year, which is the same number the city saw in the entire year of 2022. Officials with the city say on January 20th surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect walking into a convenience store on the 1300 block of Main Street.
Chronicle
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
SeaTac Police assist DEA in ‘violent, prolific’ drug trafficking ring case
The leader of a violent, prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. SeaTac Police along with other area agencies assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in this case. Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty...
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek help identifying suspect who stole money from hotel room
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole money from a hotel room on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Jan. 30 at around 11:00 p.m., the suspect stole $400 dollars from a hotel room at Candlewood Suites near I-5 Park.
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty
An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
