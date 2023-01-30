The Lewis County Auditor’s Office released a statement on Monday announcing registration deadlines for the Feb. 14 special election. According to the auditor’s office, Feb. 6 will be the last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location. It will also be the last day to transfer or update existing voter registration remotely. Applications must be received no later than eight days before election day, or Feb. 6. If the registration application is mailed, it must be received on or before Feb. 6 for changes to be made for the Feb. 14 election. Registration applications and updates received by mail or online after the deadline will take effect for the next election.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO