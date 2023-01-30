Read full article on original website
Chronicle
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday
Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Announces Ribbon Cutting for The Centerville Cafe in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Centerville Cafe will take place at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Centerville Cafe reopened Jan. 5 with new owners Michelle and Lisa Little in downtown Centralia. The Littles will be on hand to celebrate...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Announces Opening for Part-Time Position as It Expands Hours
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is expanding the hours of operation for its visitor center and has a job opening for part-time work on Saturdays and during other chamber events. Primary duties are maintaining the visitor center, answering phone calls, responding to emails, greeting visitors and other tasks as assigned.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Wallace Tippery: 1928-2023
Wallace Hal 'Wally' Tippery was released to glory on January 21, 2023, at the age of 95. Wally was born January 8th, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Loyd and Ethel (Dahl) Tippery. He grew up in logging camps and on farms and ranches. He graduated from high school in Toledo, Washington, and worked in retail most of his life.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Betty L. Prichard: 1932-2023
Betty Prichard peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2023, in Chehalis, Washington. Betty was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Missouri to Walter Kennon and Willie Kennon. Betty was the second youngest of 10 children. She grew up on a farm and went to school in a small country schoolhouse. She had wonderful memories of her childhood with her siblings while growing up on the farm.
thurstontalk.com
Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront
KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Lawrence ‘Larry’ Smith: 1940-2021
Lawrence “Larry” Farley Smith, 81, of Mossyrock Washington, suddenly passed away at St. Peter Hospital on Oct. 20, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Larry was born in South Bend Washington on Sept. 13, 1940. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Red) K. Smith and Mary Belle...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Feb. 2, 2023
• TRACY S. DAVIS, 56, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOSEPH KRUPLA III, 71, Cinebar, died Jan. 28 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN ROBERT WOHLERS, 80,...
Chronicle
The Math Problem Part 2: Chehalis School District Aims to Conquer Its Biggest Hurdle With Innovative Teaching
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at chronline.com/schools. In recent years, the Chehalis School District has seen significant success...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Steven Pierce: 1969-2023
Steven Walter Pierce, 53, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023, in Elma, Washington. Steven was born on July 16, 1969, to John and Anita (Bourgault) Pierce in Aberdeen. Steven attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Aberdeen through the eighth grade. He later graduated from Hoquiam High...
Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society
A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
Chronicle
Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia invites community to discuss Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan Thursday
Olympia is calling on community members to attend an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan on Thursday, February 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting, which will also discuss the project’s Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), will be held in person at the Capital Mall meeting room located near the movie theater across from the Stack 571 restaurant.
Chronicle
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Chronicle
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
Chronicle
Lewis County Auditor’s Office Announces Registration Deadlines for February Special Election
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office released a statement on Monday announcing registration deadlines for the Feb. 14 special election. According to the auditor’s office, Feb. 6 will be the last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location. It will also be the last day to transfer or update existing voter registration remotely. Applications must be received no later than eight days before election day, or Feb. 6. If the registration application is mailed, it must be received on or before Feb. 6 for changes to be made for the Feb. 14 election. Registration applications and updates received by mail or online after the deadline will take effect for the next election.
