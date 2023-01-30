ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Chronicle

A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia

An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday

Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Wallace Tippery: 1928-2023

Wallace Hal 'Wally' Tippery was released to glory on January 21, 2023, at the age of 95. Wally was born January 8th, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Loyd and Ethel (Dahl) Tippery. He grew up in logging camps and on farms and ranches. He graduated from high school in Toledo, Washington, and worked in retail most of his life.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Betty L. Prichard: 1932-2023

Betty Prichard peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2023, in Chehalis, Washington. Betty was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Missouri to Walter Kennon and Willie Kennon. Betty was the second youngest of 10 children. She grew up on a farm and went to school in a small country schoolhouse. She had wonderful memories of her childhood with her siblings while growing up on the farm.
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront

KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Lawrence ‘Larry’ Smith: 1940-2021

Lawrence “Larry” Farley Smith, 81, of Mossyrock Washington, suddenly passed away at St. Peter Hospital on Oct. 20, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Larry was born in South Bend Washington on Sept. 13, 1940. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Red) K. Smith and Mary Belle...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Feb. 2, 2023

• TRACY S. DAVIS, 56, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOSEPH KRUPLA III, 71, Cinebar, died Jan. 28 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN ROBERT WOHLERS, 80,...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Steven Pierce: 1969-2023

Steven Walter Pierce, 53, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023, in Elma, Washington. Steven was born on July 16, 1969, to John and Anita (Bourgault) Pierce in Aberdeen. Steven attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Aberdeen through the eighth grade. He later graduated from Hoquiam High...
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mangled cat fighting for its life brought to Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society

A mangled cat was brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society, on Jan. 27, after likely being hit by a car. The 2-year-old cat, now named Bombur, was found limping and barely able to breathe, said the shelter. After arriving, the shelter’s veterinarian found severe injuries. Bombur has a fractured pelvis, dislocated right back leg, and a tear in his abdomen. His internal organs now crowd his lungs and heart, causing shortness of breath.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia invites community to discuss Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan Thursday

Olympia is calling on community members to attend an open house on the Capital Mall Triangle Subarea Plan on Thursday, February 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting, which will also discuss the project’s Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), will be held in person at the Capital Mall meeting room located near the movie theater across from the Stack 571 restaurant.
OLYMPIA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Auditor’s Office Announces Registration Deadlines for February Special Election

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office released a statement on Monday announcing registration deadlines for the Feb. 14 special election. According to the auditor’s office, Feb. 6 will be the last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location. It will also be the last day to transfer or update existing voter registration remotely. Applications must be received no later than eight days before election day, or Feb. 6. If the registration application is mailed, it must be received on or before Feb. 6 for changes to be made for the Feb. 14 election. Registration applications and updates received by mail or online after the deadline will take effect for the next election.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

