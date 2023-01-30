ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo

As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Putting Onerous Restrictions on Landlords Will Produce Negative Results for Housing

There’s lots of talk in our Legislature and in the other Washington about rent control, renter’s bill of rights and what to do about homelessness. I believe these types of actions, putting more restrictions on landlords, will have the effect of making less housing available and probably even less affordable. My reasoning tells me that anything you restrict you get less of. Therefore, restrictions on landlords and how they manage their rentals will tend to force some out of the market. Ask yourself, if you have a very valuable asset that you now have little control over how it is priced and even who you rent to, what would you do?
CENTRALIA, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Woman Dies in Collision on State Route 507

A 30-year-old woman from Yelm was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal traffic collision on state Route 507 in Roy on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a Washington State Patrol memo, the woman was traveling northbound on state Route 507 when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2014 Ram ProMaster in the southbound lane at around 6:10 a.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023

• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CHEHALIS, WA

