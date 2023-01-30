ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Freezing Fog Possible Friday Night

Dense fog is possible in parts of North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday morning leading to the possibility of freezing fog. Freezing fog occurs when tiny fog droplets collect on surfaces. If those surfaces are below freezing, the...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Beware of the Top 4 Scams Taking Place After Abilene’s Bad Weather

While Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter weather, the scammers are making their way into Abilene and the Big Country trying to make money from mishaps and the bad weather. According to John Riggins, the President of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, the scammers are already rearing their ugly heads.
ABILENE, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos

A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos. Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads. Texas officer saves police dog from tornado. Tyre Nichols’s funeral blends...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
FISHER COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy