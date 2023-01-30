Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktxs.com
Downed powerlines creating outages at traffic signals across Texas, TxDOT reports
ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning travelers about the effects of the ice storm on roads and infrastructure. According to a press release, TxDOT has reported falling tree limbs causing downed power lines across the state. The downed powerlines are creating outages for many traffic signals.
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Freezing Fog Possible Friday Night
Dense fog is possible in parts of North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday morning leading to the possibility of freezing fog. Freezing fog occurs when tiny fog droplets collect on surfaces. If those surfaces are below freezing, the...
wbap.com
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
News Channel 25
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Beware of the Top 4 Scams Taking Place After Abilene’s Bad Weather
While Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter weather, the scammers are making their way into Abilene and the Big Country trying to make money from mishaps and the bad weather. According to John Riggins, the President of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, the scammers are already rearing their ugly heads.
koamnewsnow.com
Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos
A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos. Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads. Texas officer saves police dog from tornado. Tyre Nichols’s funeral blends...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
Comments / 0