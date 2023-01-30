Read full article on original website
Chronicle
The Math Problem Part 2: Chehalis School District Aims to Conquer Its Biggest Hurdle With Innovative Teaching
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at chronline.com/schools. In recent years, the Chehalis School District has seen significant success...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday
Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Chronicle
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Announces Opening for Part-Time Position as It Expands Hours
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is expanding the hours of operation for its visitor center and has a job opening for part-time work on Saturdays and during other chamber events. Primary duties are maintaining the visitor center, answering phone calls, responding to emails, greeting visitors and other tasks as assigned.
Chronicle
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KUOW
Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can
Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Old Lewis County Directory Has Plenty of Stories to Tell
I was just thinking that the only way we can know how far we’ve come is by looking back on where we’ve been. That’s hardly a profound statement, but it’s the best I could come up with as I paged through a 1922/1923 edition of what was known as the Lewis County Directory. What a treasure trove of information, well worth the $5 or so I paid for it at a local estate sale.
Chronicle
Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Announces Ribbon Cutting for The Centerville Cafe in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Centerville Cafe will take place at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Centerville Cafe reopened Jan. 5 with new owners Michelle and Lisa Little in downtown Centralia. The Littles will be on hand to celebrate...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Wallace Tippery: 1928-2023
Wallace Hal 'Wally' Tippery was released to glory on January 21, 2023, at the age of 95. Wally was born January 8th, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Loyd and Ethel (Dahl) Tippery. He grew up in logging camps and on farms and ranches. He graduated from high school in Toledo, Washington, and worked in retail most of his life.
Chronicle
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Putting Onerous Restrictions on Landlords Will Produce Negative Results for Housing
There’s lots of talk in our Legislature and in the other Washington about rent control, renter’s bill of rights and what to do about homelessness. I believe these types of actions, putting more restrictions on landlords, will have the effect of making less housing available and probably even less affordable. My reasoning tells me that anything you restrict you get less of. Therefore, restrictions on landlords and how they manage their rentals will tend to force some out of the market. Ask yourself, if you have a very valuable asset that you now have little control over how it is priced and even who you rent to, what would you do?
Chronicle
Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023
• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Chronicle
Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo
As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
