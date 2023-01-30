There’s lots of talk in our Legislature and in the other Washington about rent control, renter’s bill of rights and what to do about homelessness. I believe these types of actions, putting more restrictions on landlords, will have the effect of making less housing available and probably even less affordable. My reasoning tells me that anything you restrict you get less of. Therefore, restrictions on landlords and how they manage their rentals will tend to force some out of the market. Ask yourself, if you have a very valuable asset that you now have little control over how it is priced and even who you rent to, what would you do?

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO