A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Chamber of Commerce Announces Opening for Part-Time Position as It Expands Hours
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is expanding the hours of operation for its visitor center and has a job opening for part-time work on Saturdays and during other chamber events. Primary duties are maintaining the visitor center, answering phone calls, responding to emails, greeting visitors and other tasks as assigned.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Ribbon Cutting for The Centerville Cafe in Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Centerville Cafe will take place at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Centerville Cafe reopened Jan. 5 with new owners Michelle and Lisa Little in downtown Centralia. The Littles will be on hand to celebrate...
Photo: Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care Holds Open House
Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care would like to thank all those who attended its open house Jan. 22. “Your presence was greatly appreciated and added to the success of the event,” the retirement and assisted living facility said in a statement. “We also want to express our gratitude for all the support and feedback you provided. Your enthusiasm and dedication to our cause is inspiring. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for helping to make our Open House at Centralia Point a success!” Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2010 Cooks Hill Road in Centralia. To learn more, call 360-330-2010 or visit centraliapointalmc.com.
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday
Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo
As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
Lewis County Auditor’s Office Announces Registration Deadlines for February Special Election
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office released a statement on Monday announcing registration deadlines for the Feb. 14 special election. According to the auditor’s office, Feb. 6 will be the last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location. It will also be the last day to transfer or update existing voter registration remotely. Applications must be received no later than eight days before election day, or Feb. 6. If the registration application is mailed, it must be received on or before Feb. 6 for changes to be made for the Feb. 14 election. Registration applications and updates received by mail or online after the deadline will take effect for the next election.
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
The Math Problem Part 2: Chehalis School District Aims to Conquer Its Biggest Hurdle With Innovative Teaching
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at chronline.com/schools. In recent years, the Chehalis School District has seen significant success...
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
Letter to the Editor: Wind Farms Are Risky
On Sept. 8, 2022, I attended a Boistfort Community Meeting hosted by Lewis County District 2 Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. The focus of the meeting was a proposal before the county commission to permit the erecting of a test site to gather data for a proposed wind turbine farm atop a ridge above the pristine Boistfort Valley. I spoke at this meeting against such a proposal and laid out my reasoning based on sound engineering principals. Some time later the commission members tabled the idea of a test site. Whew!
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
In Loving Memory of Steven Pierce: 1969-2023
Steven Walter Pierce, 53, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023, in Elma, Washington. Steven was born on July 16, 1969, to John and Anita (Bourgault) Pierce in Aberdeen. Steven attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Aberdeen through the eighth grade. He later graduated from Hoquiam High...
Bill Moeller Commentary: Old Lewis County Directory Has Plenty of Stories to Tell
I was just thinking that the only way we can know how far we’ve come is by looking back on where we’ve been. That’s hardly a profound statement, but it’s the best I could come up with as I paged through a 1922/1923 edition of what was known as the Lewis County Directory. What a treasure trove of information, well worth the $5 or so I paid for it at a local estate sale.
Death Notices: Feb. 2, 2023
• TRACY S. DAVIS, 56, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOSEPH KRUPLA III, 71, Cinebar, died Jan. 28 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN ROBERT WOHLERS, 80,...
In Loving Memory of Wallace Tippery: 1928-2023
Wallace Hal 'Wally' Tippery was released to glory on January 21, 2023, at the age of 95. Wally was born January 8th, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Loyd and Ethel (Dahl) Tippery. He grew up in logging camps and on farms and ranches. He graduated from high school in Toledo, Washington, and worked in retail most of his life.
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
Letter to the Editor: Putting Onerous Restrictions on Landlords Will Produce Negative Results for Housing
There’s lots of talk in our Legislature and in the other Washington about rent control, renter’s bill of rights and what to do about homelessness. I believe these types of actions, putting more restrictions on landlords, will have the effect of making less housing available and probably even less affordable. My reasoning tells me that anything you restrict you get less of. Therefore, restrictions on landlords and how they manage their rentals will tend to force some out of the market. Ask yourself, if you have a very valuable asset that you now have little control over how it is priced and even who you rent to, what would you do?
