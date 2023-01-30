ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Zelensky finds out German tanks will be delivered to Ukraine during TV interview

Volodymyr Zelensky was first told of Germany’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine during an interview with Sky News. After weeks of intense pressure, chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the nation would send 14 of its state-of-the-art vehicles to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.“My spokesperson just told me that Scholz has agreed to give us Leopard tanks,” Mr Zelensky told Kay Burley from Sky News.“I’m very happy, I would like to say thank you to Germany, Britain and to the United States that they made this decision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
msn.com

Putin 'dizzy and weak' as he suffers side effects from medication

Slide 1 of 8: Russian president Vladimir Putin has become 'withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied' as he undergoes new medical treatment, it was claimed today. The claims were made by Putin-watching channel Telegram channel General SVR, which alleges inside knowledge from his circle and links to his bodyguards. There has been speculation in Russia that 70-year-old Putin is suffering from cancer, early stage Parkinson's disease and other ailments including a schizoaffective disorder. 'Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, cause weakness, dizziness, [and] lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way,' reported General SVR.
Daily Beast

Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare

Western-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year. Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to stop Vladimir Putin’s troops in their tracks—and continue rolling his army back to the Russian border.
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy