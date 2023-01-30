Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Braun Commentary: The Homes People Need Can Be Built Sooner — if Government Would Just Get Out of the Way
Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature agree our state needs more places for people to live. A lot more. It doesn’t matter much whether they’re single-family homes or structures ending in “-plex.”. This past week a mix of Senate and House members from both sides of the...
WA bills making it harder to hold your public officials accountable need to die | Opinion
Limiting public records lawsuits in WA state would put a chill on the public’s right to know. | Editorial
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Tri-City Herald
WA clergy members could become mandatory reporters of abuse under a bill in the Legislature
Washington state law requires people in a number of professions to report suspected abuse, including law enforcement officials, health care providers and school personnel. The legislature now is considering adding clergy members. Under Senate Bill 5280, clergy in the state would be designated as mandatory reporters, and they would be...
Police Have 'Politicized’ Restrictive Pursuit law, Says Washington State House Committee Chair
State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
Chronicle
Washington Wolf Management Bill Introduced
OLYMPIA — A bill just put before the Washington State Legislature will flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments in the management of gray wolves. “All we’re asking for is some localized, specific planning that engages local law enforcement, local officials, tribes, and...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
Washington state law offers free IDs for the unhoused
The Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) is offering state ID cards to residents for no cost, including renewals. The only requirement for getting a one-time free ID is that you live in the state of Washington or plan on living here for a while. “Thanks to a new law this...
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
Chronicle
Free ID Cards Now Available for Homeless People in Washington
Starting this year, the Washington Department of Licensing will offer a one-time original or renewed state ID card at no cost for those who are homeless and expected to live in Washington. For people who may not be homeless but are receiving public assistance, the DOL is offering cards at...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
Chronicle
Conservative Advocacy Group Sues to Undo State Transportation Package
A conservative legal advocacy organization is suing to roll back the $17 billion transportation funding bill passed by the Washington Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last year. The organization, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, argued in a filing Tuesday that the bill contains multiple subjects that lack "rational...
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Tri-City Herald
What is road rage? Here’s how often it happens in WA and what you can do to avoid it
Most people have heard of road rage, when a driver’s anger spills over to the point that they engage in a physical or verbal altercation with another driver. In fact, the News Tribune reported just on Tuesday of an incident that involved brake-checking ultimately led to a street fight between four people and involved a knife and baseball bat.
koze.com
Legislation on the Right to Repair Your Own Electronic Devices is Debated in WA Legislature (Listen/Watch))
OLYMPIA, WA – House and Senate committees heard public testimony this week on right to repair legislation sponsored by Representative Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) and Senator Derek Stanford (D-Bothell). Under HB 1392 and its companion bill (SB 5464), Washingtonians would have the right to repair their own electronic devices rather than relying only on manufacturers and their authorized technicians.
Comments / 0