Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Chronicle
Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
Chronicle
Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses
A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty
An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Guilty of Murdering His Parents at Their Maytown Home in 2021
A jury found a 31-year-old Thurston County man guilty of murdering his elderly parents in 2021. Josiah Sweeney, 31, has been convicted on two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violations of a protection order, according to Superior Court records. The jury...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Arrested After Standoff on Pare Road
A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home. Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
q13fox.com
Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
thejoltnews.com
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
Chronicle
Packwood Man Accused of Stealing Phone From Woman’s Pocket
When a woman in line at a thrift store in Packwood on Saturday realized her phone was missing from her pocket, a family member called the number so they could try and find it. They heard the phone start ringing, but not from a place they expected. The ringing was...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, January 30, 2023
On 01/30/23 at 8:40 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Semajo Bayemake Mahop, 33, for a warrant. On 01/30/23 at 3:21 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Mario McCurley Jr., 40, for 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) assault in violation of a no-contact order, 3) second-degree assault, 4) residential burglary and 5) two warrants. On...
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
Chronicle
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Grays Harbor County Man Found Dead in Creek
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in Porter Creek near Elma last week. Gerald Eugene Beglinger, 53, is scheduled for an autopsy on Friday by the county coroner's office. "We're trying to backtrack and find the...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Department Demos ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Launcher Implemented Last Year
If you see a Centralia police officer packing a large, intimidating-looking gun, it’s not a grenade launcher. It’s a 40 mm less-lethal round launcher, which the Centralia Police Department equipped every officer with last summer as a safer alternative to bean bag rounds. Bean bag rounds have the...
Chronicle
Man Touched 17-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately, Thurston County Police Say
Olympia police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of fourth degree assault with sexual motivation after he allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately. The potential charge is a gross misdemeanor, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 5 p.m. Monday, the girl exited an apartment in the 1800 block...
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
