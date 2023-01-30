ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, WA

Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Charging at Man With ‘Machete-Like’ Knife During Dispute

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia man accused of taking out “a large machete-like knife” and running toward a man during a dispute on Tuesday. A witness reported that the victim had arrived at a property in the 2200 block of North Pearl Street to pick up tools and was approached by the defendant, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 55, of Centralia, who spoke to the victim before he allegedly “pulled a knife and ran at (the victim).”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect

At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Warrant Issued for Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses

A $10,000 bench warrant was issued for a Centralia man on Tuesday after he didn’t appear in Lewis County Superior Court to fulfill a summons on accusations that he allegedly abused two horses while they were in his care. Isaac A. Knee, 31, has been charged with two counts...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Seven Counts of Animal Cruelty

An Onalaska woman who has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty fulfilled a summons to Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday with her attorney, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Katherine A. Pratt, 48, of Onalaska, is facing three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which is...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Man Arrested After Standoff on Pare Road

A 44-year-old Kelso man was detained Monday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly firing a shotgun inside a home. Larry Duane Howard made his first appearance before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Bail is set at $10,000.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Man Accused of Stealing Phone From Woman’s Pocket

When a woman in line at a thrift store in Packwood on Saturday realized her phone was missing from her pocket, a family member called the number so they could try and find it. They heard the phone start ringing, but not from a place they expected. The ringing was...
PACKWOOD, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, January 30, 2023

On 01/30/23 at 8:40 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Semajo Bayemake Mahop, 33, for a warrant. On 01/30/23 at 3:21 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Mario McCurley Jr., 40, for 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) assault in violation of a no-contact order, 3) second-degree assault, 4) residential burglary and 5) two warrants. On...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
PARKLAND, WA
Chronicle

Man Touched 17-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately, Thurston County Police Say

Olympia police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of fourth degree assault with sexual motivation after he allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately. The potential charge is a gross misdemeanor, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 5 p.m. Monday, the girl exited an apartment in the 1800 block...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years

SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
SPANAWAY, WA

