Bayonne, NJ

beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses at Northwell hospital authorize strike

Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The vote — which began Jan. 29 and concluded Feb. 3 — does not mean a strike will occur....
BAY SHORE, NY
NJ.com

N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search

Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers.  According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
HACKENSACK, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO of 24 nursing homes charged with 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy

A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.
WISCONSIN STATE
wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:. Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career.  Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus.  Former Hackensack Police Department sergeant in patrol congratulated Natale on Facebook, stating, “Anthony, like his dad, was an awesome police officer. Much respect for the Natales. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it.”
HACKENSACK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County

TRENTON, NJ  – An individual ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Wednesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $520,687. This week’s winning numbers were 06, 12, 17, 33, and 40, along with the XTRA number of 2.  Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift on Laurel Hill Avenue in Secaucus. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. The post Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City

Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
beckersdental.com

Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute

UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003.  During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center.  He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985.  He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
UNION, NJ

