Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Hudson hospital chain’s bid for nonprofit status approved by state health planning board
The state Health Planning Board Thursday morning unanimously approved CarePoint Health System’s application to convert its three Hudson County for-profit hospitals to nonprofit status. The approvals make official the transfer of ownership of Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Bayonne Medical Center and Hoboken University Medical Center from majority owner...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses at Northwell hospital authorize strike
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to authorize a strike at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The vote — which began Jan. 29 and concluded Feb. 3 — does not mean a strike will occur....
N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search
Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
Newark moves to revoke tax break for rat-infested housing complex
Newark officials on Wednesday moved to rescind a property tax break for an affordable housing complex plagued by a recent rat infestation and longer-standing problems and place the complex into the hands of a receiver who would accept tenants’ rent payments and use the money to make repairs. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
CEO of 24 nursing homes charged with 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy
A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.
wrnjradio.com
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:. Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial...
Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career. Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus. Former Hackensack Police Department sergeant in patrol congratulated Natale on Facebook, stating, “Anthony, like his dad, was an awesome police officer. Much respect for the Natales. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it.”
Police rumors, harassment forced me out of job, caused family turmoil, N.J. cop says
A former sergeant with the East Orange Police Department filed paperwork on Tuesday stating she plans to sue the city, claiming rumors and harassment resulted in the loss of her job and the breakup of her marriage. Alyse W. Brown, of Sparta, states in a notice of claim she “became...
tapinto.net
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County
TRENTON, NJ – An individual ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Wednesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $520,687. This week’s winning numbers were 06, 12, 17, 33, and 40, along with the XTRA number of 2. Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift on Laurel Hill Avenue in Secaucus. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. The post Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
jerseydigs.com
Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City
Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
North Bergen is digging in on keeping illegally parked classrooms trailers in county park
The North Bergen’s school district remains as confident as ever that its preschool trailers illegally occupying Hudson County-owned and state-funded recreational space aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The trailers parked next to Bruins Stadium in Braddock Park are planned to continue housing classes next year when the district’s...
beckersdental.com
Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic
Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
