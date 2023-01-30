Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
WMDT.com
New legislation looks to tighten restrictions on firearms in Maryland
MARYLAND – Maryland lawmakers are looking to tighten restrictions on the wear, carry, and transport of firearm by introducing Senate Bill 1, also known as the Gun Safety Act of 2023. “The advocates for this legislation are anxious about this issue. They’re very concerned. We’re talking about public safety,”...
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
WMDT.com
Crisfield community visioning session highlights top 5 needs residents want addressed
CRISFIELD, Md- The town of Crisfield – partnered with SU’s Beacon program to help identify the needs of the town and help plan how to achieve them- with a public meeting to unveil the results being held Thursday night, highlighting the priorities set by residents. “There’s a lot...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted of illegally possessing firearm following fatal crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2021 fatal crash. During the late evening hours of October 21, 2021, investigators responded to the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive for a fatal crash. While at the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a firearm from immediately beneath where 35-year-old Timothy Ketterman was seated. A search of Ketterman’s vehicle revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is a convicted felon and legally not eligible to possess a handgun.
WMDT.com
Proposed MD legislation could increase training for child custody evaluators
MARYLAND – Maryland lawmakers are aiming to increase qualification and training standards for child custody evaluators, through Senate Bill 13. “It requires minimum qualifications and training for the child custody evaluators involved in custody cases, where there are allegations of domestic child abuse,” said bill co-sponsor, State Senator Mary Beth Carozza.
WMDT.com
FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The FBI is conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, according to the president’s personal lawyer. We’re told this search follows a 13-hour review of his Wilmington,...
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to drug dealing charges for Lewes man
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The trooper reportedly saw the driver and only occupant of the vehicle talking on his cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, and the trooper noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI after fleeing from police in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A Snow Hill man is behind bars for DUI and other related charges following a chase through downtown Salisbury late Tuesday night. At around 11:50 p.m., a trooper observed a red Mazda driving recklessly, crossing over the solid double yellow centerline on Lake Street. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led the trooper on a short chase through downtown Salisbury. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot across Route 50 before being caught by troopers.
WMDT.com
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announces purchase and distribution of baby formula for Del. families
DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has partnered with Donate Delaware to purchase 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula for Delaware families. Families with a child under the age of one are eligible to receive one 28.2-ounce canister while supplies last. Canisters will be available for pickup starting tomorrow, February 2nd, at one of the distribution sites listed at the bottom of this article.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for embezzling over $15k from local high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced for embezzling more than $15,000 from a local high school. Between December 2021 and June 2022, while serving as Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, 32-year-old Brooke Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and car loan.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Wanda
Meet Wanda, a 2-year-old tabby cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza, wanda.
WMDT.com
DNREC Appoints new environmental justice coordinator
Delaware- DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin announced on Wednesday a new appointment to the department’s leadership. He named Dr. Katera Moore as the agency – and that state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will be joining the office of the secretary to help assist the...
WMDT.com
MD Gov. wants $15 minimum wage sooner, business community calls proposal “anti-business”
MARYLAND – Governor Wes Moore is urging that by October, rather than 2025 minimum wage be raised to $15 an hour. More money sounds like a good thing right? But some economists say not so fast. “This makes Maryland anti-competitive and anti-business and this is not what our new governor said he wants,” Chambers says.
WMDT.com
Salisbury receives $12M grant supporting Vision Zero plan for safe streets
SALISBURY, Md. – Millions of dollars are coming to Salisbury in the name of safer streets and supporting the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan. Nearly $12 million in grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Back in 2019,...
WMDT.com
Police: Florida man arrested for shooting into occupied Felton home
FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man arrested after approaching a family, asking to “purchase” child
SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man is behind bars following an incident at a local shopping center. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, when a suspect reportedly approached a family at a business in the Seaford Village Shopping Center and asked to “purchase” a child and grabbed the child by the arm. A family member chased the suspect away.
WMDT.com
Ribbon cutting held for new Dairy Queen in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Georgetown welcomed Dairy Queen to the community with a ribbon cutting. Mayor Bill West, along with other city officials attended and were excited about the new business making its way to Georgetown. We want to hear your...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Parks & Recs to host public meeting on Delmar sports complex project
DELMAR, Del. – Wicomico Parks and Recreation will host a public meeting for a project that could bring several changes to the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. A few years ago, the department bought 3 acres of land next to the complex. We’re told there’s been growing concerns...
