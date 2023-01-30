Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law
The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
Chronicle
Local Republican Lawmakers Say Return of In-Person Session Draws Hope for Bipartisanship
Late last month, Southwest Washington legislators spoke of a desire for bipartisan collaboration in ways the previous two sessions fell short. The 105-day 2023 legislative session began on Jan. 9. Twentieth District Reps. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, and Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, joined House Minority Leader J.T....
Military.com
Employers Get Tax Breaks for Hiring Vets
You have served your country proudly, and in return, the federal and state governments offer some tax incentives for companies to hire you. There are some little-known, but lucrative tax breaks that companies may receive if they hire certain qualified veterans. If you let your prospective employer know about them, it may help in getting you placed.
Military.com
'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks
Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
Child Tax Credit 2023: Will you receive payments if you don’t have income?
As part of a coronavirus alleviation package for 2021, major changes were made to the nation’s tax law. As a result, many US citizens received additional Child Tax Credit relief in the form of monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The benefit was cut to $2,000 per...
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
Narcity
7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing
Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
VA benefits up after cost-of-living adjustment. How much more will veterans get?
Through COLA’s 8.6% increase in 2023, military veterans and disabled veterans’ monthly benefits from the VA have increased. Retired military get an $87 increase for each $1,000 of military retirement pension they receive each month.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
KSDK
What to know about the child tax credit in 2023
WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!
Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
Child Tax Credit Changes and FAQs for Your 2022 Tax Return
The bigger and better child tax credit that applied for 2021 is gone, replaced by a new set of rules for taking the credit on 2022 returns.
AOL Corp
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the 2023 tax season will officially begin Jan. 23, when the agency will begin accepting and processing returns.
Florida Senate housing bill would ban rent control, and instead give tax breaks to developers
“The bill also does not provide any immediate relief to Florida tenants, which is where the biggest challenges lie.”
Tax refunds will be less this year, IRS says: How much less money will you get back?
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers not to expect as much money back in their tax refunds this year. The average tax refund this year is expected to be about $2,750, down from $3,200 last year. The change is due to the expiration of several pandemic-era programs, mostly Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit, as well as deductions allowed for charitable contributions.
Earned Income Tax Credit Eligibility Requirements
Among the most important tax season relief is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). However, this is one of the most frequently missed tax credits due to people's lack of knowledge.
Tax season officially begins on Monday: Here are all of your questions, answered
The IRS has selected Jan. 23 as the official start of the 2022 tax filing season, promising taxpayers an easier filing process than in previous years.
Comments / 0