Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fans face cold waiting for K-Pop group in Reading

READING, Pa - Fans of Korean Pop group P1Harmony waited in the cold all day outside Santander Arena. "They're predominantly in Korean but then they got that English and I'm like oh I know what that is,” said Angie Ortiz, a fan. Fans stretched down the sidewalk. "I'm hoping...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman dies 25 years after being wounded in shooting

READING, Pa.- It's an unusual story where a shooting leads to a death more than two decades later. "As part of our research into this incident, we pulled all of our old records and all of the court records pertaining to this case," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
SHILLINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County man faces charges related to Tilden Walmart vandalism

TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service. Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks ARL issues Code Blue for pets in Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:. Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023,...
READING, PA

