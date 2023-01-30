Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
WFMZ-TV Online
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans face cold waiting for K-Pop group in Reading
READING, Pa - Fans of Korean Pop group P1Harmony waited in the cold all day outside Santander Arena. "They're predominantly in Korean but then they got that English and I'm like oh I know what that is,” said Angie Ortiz, a fan. Fans stretched down the sidewalk. "I'm hoping...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman dies 25 years after being wounded in shooting
READING, Pa.- It's an unusual story where a shooting leads to a death more than two decades later. "As part of our research into this incident, we pulled all of our old records and all of the court records pertaining to this case," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a crazy world': Students, family react to boy charged with bringing loaded gun into Dieruff HS
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A student brought a loaded gun into Dieruff High School on Wednesday, according to Allentown police, who say the school went into lockdown. Now a 14-year-old boy faces several charges. Ludwin Castellanos was picking up his younger sister, Abigail, from swimming practice that evening when he learned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County man faces charges related to Tilden Walmart vandalism
TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A Lehigh County man is facing charges after he admitted to vandalizing a Tilden Township Walmart on two occasions because he was unhappy with customer service. Tilden Township police say Leonard E. Repp Jr., 46, of Whitehall Township, poured bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks ARL issues Code Blue for pets in Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:. Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A two block, low speed police pursuit in downtown Reading ended with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of...
