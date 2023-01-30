Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases new information after woman dies, grandson injured in Anderson house fire
A woman was killed and her grandson was taken to a burn unit after an Upstate fire, according to the coroner's office. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Thursday in a release that Shirley Blanche Campbell, 77, of Anderson, appears to have died of smoke inhalation. MORE HEADLINES. The fire...
WYFF4.com
One person found dead after house fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a death after a house fire. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Old Denver Road. That's in the Centerville Community. Authorities said three people were in the home when the...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire
BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
Victim in murder-suicide identified
The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County
A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
WYFF4.com
Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to an officer involved shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-26 in Laurens Co. due to crash
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-26 in Laurens County due to an early Friday morning crash. Troopers with Highway Patrols said the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near exit 54 eastbound. There is no word on the seriousness of the crash or if...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
