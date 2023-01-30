ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

One person found dead after house fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a death after a house fire. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Old Denver Road. That's in the Centerville Community. Authorities said three people were in the home when the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
truecrimedaily

N.C. grandfather and mother arrested after 2 children die in house fire

BOSTIC, N.C. (TCD) -- A grandfather and mother were recently indicted by a grand jury after two small children they cared for died in a house fire. According to a news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 13 at approximately 9:58 a.m., fire departments and EMS responded to a house fire call at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway. At the scene, authorities were reportedly met by John Littlejohn, who said there were "children inside."
BOSTIC, NC
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County

A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responds to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner has responded to an officer involved shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

