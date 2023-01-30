A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO