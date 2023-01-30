ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

beckershospitalreview.com

Arizona nursing school at risk of losing accreditation

After undergoing an investigation one year ago that led to the surrendering of its nursing program license in September, Aspen University in Phoenix is now being asked to show why its accreditation should not be revoked altogether, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported Feb. 2. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission issued the...
PHOENIX, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Washington hospital facing possible legal action for closure of maternity unit

The Washington Department of Health is considering legal action against Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, as the state believes the hospital's closure of its maternity ward is a violation of the hospital's certificate of need, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Feb. 2. When the hospital requested a certificate of need in 2017,...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Atlantic, Saint Peter's, Virtua, 4 other systems partner with Wildflower Health on maternity care

Seven New Jersey health systems are partnering with digital health company Wildflower Health to boost maternity care in the state. The collaboration will give the health systems access to Wildflower's value-based care tools, a digital platform that allows for remote monitoring and virtual services, and health advocates and coaches. The...
beckershospitalreview.com

Free pharmacy has doled out $2M worth of medicines

In the two years since opening, a Georgia pharmacy that fills prescriptions for free has given out more than $2 million worth of medications, Fox affiliate WAGA-TV reported Feb. 2. Chamblee, Ga.-based St. Vincent de Paul's Community Pharmacy is the only one of its kind in the state. It carries...
CHAMBLEE, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Maryland hospital to close by spring 2024

Havre de Grace, Md.-based Harford Memorial Hospital, part of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024, The Baltimore Sun reported Jan. 31. The hospital closure is dependent on the opening of a new bed tower at the health system's Bel...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO of 24 nursing homes charged with 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy

A Wisconsin indictment charged Kevn Breslin, CEO of Park Ridge, N.J.-based Atrium Health and Senior Living, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. Between January 2015 and September 2018, Atrium, which operates 24 nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan, billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million, and billed Medicaid over $218 million and received over $93 million, according to a Feb. 2 Justice Department release.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma town looks to bring back medical services after closure of hospital

After the December closure of Clinton (Okla.) Regional Hospital, residents are placing their hopes of renewed medical services on a March 7 special election, Oklahoma Watch reported Feb. 1. When Alliance Health, the hospital's former operator, decided to close the hospital, it opted to cancel the license rather than transferring...
OKLAHOMA STATE

