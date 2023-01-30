Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
Wild chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
A wild chase in northeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash early Friday morning.
Suspect on the run after crashing stolen vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing new information about a suspect who reportedly stole a truck and wrecked it in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police searching for burglary, chase suspect in southeast OKC
Authorities are still searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a truck and wrecked it in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police investigate hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
KFOR
Police searching for chase suspect
Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase ends...
OKC Police release body, dash camera footage for arrest of inmate who died in the Oklahoma County jail days later
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro
Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
Stillwater man arrested after alleged assault, chase
A Stillwater man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, leading police on a chase and hiding in the woods earlier this week.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KOAM) - The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino.
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KFOR
OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000
OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials announce arrest of teacher. Police announced the arrest of Mustang...
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
Comments / 0