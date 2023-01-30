ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Police searching for chase suspect

Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to separate stabbings overnight in OKC metro

Police responded to separate stabbings overnight in the Oklahoma City metro. Shortly before midnight, Del City police said they responded to a stabbing near Reno Avenue and Sooner Road. Police said at least one person was stabbed, but their condition is unknown. Detectives are working to piece together what happened.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000

OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

