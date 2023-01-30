BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s. KC Schalliol is Voss’ grandson. He said Voss and 75-year-old Marji Cowles were best friends for 40 years and that on the night of the crash, they were coming home from a cleaning job at an auto parts office that they have done every Tuesday night for years.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO