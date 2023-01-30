Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police looking for gargoyle-throwing brewery burglar
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a local brewery had a gargoyle statue thrown through its window. FOX23 was given security footage showing a burglar breaking into Tulsa’s Renaissance Brewery near 12th and Lewis on Wednesday night. In the video, the burglar...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage girl arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow 16-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Dacari Green. On the morning of Jan. 24, Dacari was found lying in the road in front of his home due to a gunshot wound to the shoulder. FOX23 previously...
KOKI FOX 23
Stillwater police arrest man for assaulting woman, running from authorities
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police arrested a man on Wednesday for assaulting a woman and running from authorities. Police said they went to a home on Tuesday just before midnight where a woman told officers that Donald Laver threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired the gun into a wall near her.
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow police arrest man after deadly 3-car crash
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they arrested a man after a deadly three-car crash happened Tuesday night. Police said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. A Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, was traveling...
KTUL
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
Police: Tulsa Man Stabbed During Domestic Dispute
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in what Tulas Police are describing as a domestic dispute Thursday morning. Investigators say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace Apartments. According to police, the man pistol-whipped another person who then stabbed him. The man is expected...
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified
The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
Glenpool family shaken up after deadly wreck forces them out of home
A Glenpool family is still shaken up after a deadly crash forced them out of their home this weekend.
KOKI FOX 23
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s. KC Schalliol is Voss’ grandson. He said Voss and 75-year-old Marji Cowles were best friends for 40 years and that on the night of the crash, they were coming home from a cleaning job at an auto parts office that they have done every Tuesday night for years.
abc7amarillo.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truck Hits Building, Subject Arrested for DUI Suspicion
A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage. Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
News On 6
Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
