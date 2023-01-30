ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Robert Harrison
3d ago

No picture I.D., is an open door to crime. Zero voters want their vote destroyed by criminal activity. They actually believe in one citizen one vote period. However, corrupt Politicians FIGHT their legal citizens, every step of the way. Corrupt people can't maintain power. If elections are fair, as well as legally observed, from start to finish. To them making such demands are patently UN-AMERICAN. I say such demands are patently PRO-AMERICAN, and should be vigorously enforced!

3
Jerry Cole
3d ago

Isn't Joclyn Benson being sued to remove 24 000 dead people from voting registration? 🤔 yes she is

6
holly Daucher
4d ago

This sounds like chaos. There is software, type in your Driver's license number, oh wait you don't need picture ID in Michigan.

4
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
wkar.org

Feb. 3, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Bi-partisan tax deal goes nowhere. A correspondents edition of OTR. The panel discusses a failed bi-partisan tax deal and investigations of former legislators. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Alyssa Burr, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to change Michigan presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - When you head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary election, you might do so a few weeks earlier than the last time around. State Senate Bill 13 would move the primary from March 10 to Feb. 27, making Michigan the fifth state in the primary calendar. Governor Whitmer signed the bill Wednesday. However, since the Senate did not pass the legislation with a two-thirds majority, it has not yet taken effect.
The Ann Arbor News

Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
Michigan Advance

Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee

A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations.  The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — […] The post Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
fox2detroit.com

Former Michigan House leader has phone seized amid federal probe

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged...
wkzo.com

Michigan House approves moving Democratic Presidential Primary

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The state House has followed the Senate in voting to move Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary to the fourth week of February. The bill, however, does not have immediate effect and won’t become law until 90 days after the end of the year, meaning it wouldn’t take effect for 2024.
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
Detroit News

Michigan delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Selfridge

Washington ― Michigan's congressional delegation signed onto a Thursday letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with a long-term fighter mission that would ensure the base's sustainability. The bipartisan letter, led by freshman U.S. Rep....
legalnews.com

Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
Detroit News

House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary

Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
The Flint Journal

Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices

We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
The Center Square

Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law

(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
