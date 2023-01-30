Read full article on original website
Apple to eliminate ‘industrial design chief’ position; team will now report to COO Jeff Williams
Apple is eliminating one of its most high-profile executive positions. Accoring to a new report today, Apple is eliminating the role of “industrial design chief” as part of a broader shake-up. This role was once held by Jony Ive, and most recently held by Evans Hankey. Under this...
First responders slam false iPhone Crash Detection alerts: ‘I’m struggling to get my daily job done’
A number of recent stories have shed light on the growing pressure that false Emergency SOS calls from iPhone and Apple Watch are putting on 911 dispatchers and first responders. The New York Times is the latest to report on this issue, with a focus on false alarms from iPhone and Apple Watch users skiing in Colorado.
Apple stops signing iOS 16.2 following the release of iOS 16.3 to the public
Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 16.2, which means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade to this version of the operating system if they’re already running a newer version of iOS. This comes just a week after the company released iOS 16.3 to the public. Apple...
New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive
The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
Addigy’s new System Updates feature allows for blocking major OS releases while auto approving minor ones
Addigy, a popular Apple device management tool, has gained a new feature called System Updates. This new functionality makes it easier for IT admins to manage the updates of Apple operating systems including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS for all the devices they manage while improving compatibility and testing. With...
Apple hits milestone of 2 billion active devices as Services set new revenue record
Along with reporting its quarterly performance, Apple shared the latest details on how many of its devices are currently active. The installed base has continued to steadily grow, pushing the company past the 2 billion device milestone while Services have hit a new revenue record. Apple saw a dip for...
Nostr iPhone app Damus makes it to the App Store
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has celebrated the arrival in the App Store of the first Nostr iPhone app, Damus. Dorsey described the launch of the app as “a milestone for open protocols,” effectively for the creation of a new generation of social tools that are free from big tech control …
Kuo: New AirPods Max, HomePod mini, and low-cost AirPods to begin mass production in second half of 2024
Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that he expects Apple to refresh its acoustic audio products beginning in the second half of 2024. Specifically, Kuo anticipates a new model of AirPods Max, the second-generation HomePod mini, and a new low-cost AirPods model to enter mass production at that time.
macOS Ventura notifications are broken, and there’s no sign of a fix
MacOS Ventura has been available to the general public since October, but there’s a problem that’s been bothering me since beta 1 – notifications. In macOS Ventura, there is a range of problems impacting the reliability and usefulness of notifications. The problems are the biggest sign yet that macOS notifications need a complete overhaul and rethink.
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store in China, after ridiculous government claim
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store yesterday, with the developers being informed that the Nostr app “includes content that is illegal in China.”. Apple had previously rejected the app from all its App Stores, and for the same nonsensical reason …. Brief Nostr explainer. Nostr is an open...
iPhone 14 Plus demand continues to fall, but rumors say an iPhone 15 Plus is still planned
Sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are continuing to grow, at the cost of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to new supply chain data from analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro models now account for 75% of Apple’s display panel shipments, and that number is only expected to grow further…
Deals: Apple black Magic Mac accessories from $95, Anker GaNPrime chargers, more
It is Wednesday, and you know what that means! We have batch of deals now that we’re halfway through the week, with today’s batch putting Apple’s latest black Mac accessories in the spotlight thanks to rare discounts to the second-best prices yet. That’s alongside some markdowns on Anker’s GaNPrime Apple chargers from $45, as well as the official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Watch Ultra display again rumored to get 10% bigger; smaller bezels or bigger case?
Apple Watch Ultra is already the biggest Apple Watch on the market, and it could get even bigger as soon as next year. A new report from supply chain source DigiTimes says that an Apple Watch Ultra with a 2.1-inch display is in development for 2024. There are two ways Apple could achieve this…
Apple Watch attracted a record number of first-time buyers in Q1 2023
Apple on Thursday shared results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which covers the months of October, November, and December 2022. Despite a 5% decline in revenue compared to the same period last year, the company says it saw a record number of first-time buyers of the Apple Watch in Q1 2023.
The ‘next-generation’ of CarPlay is launching this year; here’s everything we know
Since its initial introduction, Apple’s CarPlay platform has become ubiquitous. It’s available in the vast majority of new cars on the market today, and for good reason: it’s one of the top things people look for when buying a new car. At WWDC last June, Apple announced...
How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications
Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
