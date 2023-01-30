Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Visions Goes International for Season 2
When Star Wars: Visions debuted in 2021, it was justly celebrated for how it allowed some of Japan’s greatest anime studios carte blanche to create their own, well, visions of how the Star Wars galaxy could look. The results were frequently stellar, but season two will be made beyond just Japan. The next series has been announced, and its nine shorts will come from around the world.
Station Eleven Is Getting a Blu-ray (In Case It Ever Gets Booted Off HBO Max)
In this era of “sure, it’s still streaming on HBO Max... but for how long?”, it’s smart to turn to physical media to make sure you can always access your favorite shows and movies. With that in mind, good news for fans of HBO Max’s Station Eleven—of which there were many, even if the show didn’t quite become a pop-culture sensation on the level of the Emily St. John Mandel book that inspired it.
The Mayfair Witches Will Cast Another Season of Spells
Angels are coming to Evil, and apparently, they’re not not evil. Plus, Velma gets ready to solve her first-season mystery. And I would have gotten away with it, too, if not for these meddling spoilers!. Green Bank. Variety reports Tatiana Maslany and Jasmin Savoy Brown are attached to star...
Hulu's Animated Hit-Monkey Is Returning, But It's No Longer a Marvel Show
Fans of Hulu animated series Hit-Monkey had probably long already accepted that the show was done. The series debuted in late 2021, ran for 10 episodes, people liked it, and then it was radio silence for over a year. In today’s day and age, that length of non-news almost always means bad news. But for Hit-Monkey, it does not.
The Origin of Batman's Butler
We hardly knew ye, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler on HBO Max, formerly known as just Pennyworth on Epix. The origin series for the Wayne family’s confidant and eventual keeper of the Batcave is coming to an end after its third season. Wait, it got three seasons?
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Is Going to Be on Harley Quinn
The more we hear about Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, the more hyped we are for it. We already know it centers on Poison Ivy getting such a big O from Harls that it unleashes a wave of pheromones that makes all of Gotham horny, which legit is the perfect unhinged plot twist for a holiday special.
Austin Butler Won't Do His Persistent 'Elvis Voice' in Dune 2
Austin Butler—previously best known for MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles—turned in a performance in Elvis that brought him A-list fame and an Oscar nomination. His next project, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, is similarly high-profile, and it sounds like it’ll showcase yet another aspect of his acting talents.
Knock at the Cabin
If there’s one thing M. Night Shyamalan is great at, it’s keeping the audience guessing. Shyamalan’s best films almost always center on some big mystery, or reveal by the end that it was a mystery all along. To that end, his new film Knock at the Cabin is right in the filmmaker’s wheelhouse. The film succinctly and provocatively sets up a fascinating mystery that unravels and unfolds until the very last scene.
Spider-Man Features Prominently in George Santos' Latest Lie
He’s lied about his heritage, he’s lied about his education, but now Congressman George Santos has officially gone into the dark. Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, to be exact. A new report from Bloomberg claims that the New York congressman, who has been caught in numerous falsehoods over...
Swamp Thing
Barely a single day has passed since James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their slate of upcoming DC Universe films, but already one of the highest-profile titles may have an equally high-profile director. James Mangold, currently putting the finishing touches on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is reportedly in talks to helm Swamp Thing.
Linda Ronstadt Won't Profit From All That Last of Us Love
Everyone who has seen episode three of The Last of Us has been absolutely weepy about the romance at its center. “Long Long Time”—named after Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 hit, which plays a key part in the story—sent the internet into collective hysterics over its tender old men surviving during the apocalypse. But while the song is suddenly everywhere in the wake of the show, the singer will not be receiving any additional profits from its renewed popularity.
Dave Bautista Teases What's to Come In Dune 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The cast and crew of Cocaine Bear cannot emphasize enough that their movie features a bear on cocaine. James Gunn says Harley Quinn will continue in his new vision for DC. Plus, what’s coming when La Brea returns. Spoilers get!. Tim Travers and the Time Traveller’s Paradox. Deadline...
Avatar 3's Fire Clan Will Be Led by Game of Thrones' Oona Chaplin
No, you aren’t experiencing déjà vu. Back in 2017, news broke that actress Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin and veteran of Game of Thrones, was cast in James Cameron’s sequels to Avatar. At that time, we even heard that her character was named “Varang.” But time passes, sequels are delayed, and now that Avatar: The Way of Water is making truckloads of money in theaters, we finally know who Varang is and when she’ll appear.
James Gunn Revealed Some of the Comics Inspiring His New DC Slate
It’s been an exciting week for fans of superhero movies, especially if you love DC Comics. This week, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who together run DC Studios at Warner Bros., revealed the start of their 8-10 year plan to bring DC heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman back to their rightful place on the mountaintop of comic book culture.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals That Without Dolly Parton There'd Be No Buffy
Into every generation a powerhouse is born, one who will save us from the plague, bring knowledge to children, and defeat demons like Jolene. Country legend Dolly Parton is that chosen one—who without whom we would not have gotten Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as it it turns out. While...
The X-Men Are Running Attack Ads on Each Other
Since the dawn of Marvel’s Krakoan Age, mutantkind has held an annual vote to induct the latest team of X-Men to be Krakoa’s public-facing representation to the world of superheroes at large. In the real world, fans have played a part by being able to vote for one member of the lineup, and it’s usually a bit of fun—but this year feels different.
Peacock Says No More Free Streams for Newbies
On the long and ever-growing list of streaming services, NBC Universal’s Peacock managed to stand out for more than its silly name. The online home of cable classics like Parks and Rec and The Office distinguished itself, not just through its wide array of programming and user-friendly interface, but also through its subscription options.
