Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
MLB
Former Tigers teammates to reunite in booth
Todd Jones and Cameron Maybin were Tigers teammates in 2007 at opposite ends of their careers -- Jones as a 39-year-old closer, Maybin as a 20-year-old rookie outfielder. They’re about to become teammates again, this time in the television studio and broadcast booth, as Bally Sports Detroit juggles its Tigers broadcast team.
MLB
Holliday headlines O's non-roster invitees
Jackson Holliday is only 19 years old with 20 games of professional experience. It's been less than seven months since he was selected by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Yet, Holliday will soon be getting his first taste of big league Spring...
MLB
Boston’s prospect to watch this spring is …
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One of the key players to watch for the Red Sox this Spring Training is a guy who isn’t likely to make the team, but who could be a factor at some point in 2023 -- and seems poised to make an impact for years beyond that.
MLB
Why Giants stockpiled starters this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After letting All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodόn walk via free agency, the Giants opted to take a strength-in-numbers approach to filling the massive hole in their starting rotation.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
ACE alum Hickman joins coaching staff in Minors
CHICAGO -- Blake Hickman was part of the award-winning White Sox Amateur City Elite program as both a player and a coach. He also pitched two Minor League seasons within the White Sox system. Now, the native Chicagoan becomes the first ACE player to get a job coaching with the...
MLB
1 reason to be excited about each of MLB's top 3 prospects
The best prospects in baseball have already given us a glimpse of what they can do in the Majors. And it was an exciting glimpse. MLB Pipeline unveiled its Top 100 prospects for 2023 last week, and the three players on top of the list are Orioles third baseman/shortstop Gunnar Henderson, D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.
MLB
Ranking depth of talent right now at each position
MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now!" series concludes this week, with starting pitchers airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and catchers at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The annual countdown always makes for fun, dynamic debates about who makes or doesn't make the cut and how the players are graded, both by human analysts and by The Shredder, MLB Network's statistical algorithm.
MLB
Scott Rolen, Hall of Famer
Scott Rolen wore No. 17 for the Phillies. He’s now No. 18 on the list of third basemen in the Baseball Hall of Fame, just the ninth elected by the BBWAA. Among all positions, third base has the fewest legends. He’ll be inducted in Cooperstown during the July 21-24 weekend.
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
Mariners, versatile Dylan Moore agree to extension (source)
SEATTLE -- Dylan Moore is finalizing a three-year, $8.875 million contract extension with the Mariners that, with escalators, could take the deal to $9 million, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Moore, who hadn’t yet agreed to terms on a 2023 contract in his second...
MLB
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
MLB
Pinder, Reds agree to Minor League deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- The Reds have reached an agreement with veteran utility player Chad Pinder on a Minor League contract, a source told MLB.com on Monday. When the deal is completed, Pinder will receive an invitation to big league camp as a non-roster player. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
MLB
From catcher to coach to skipper: Snitker's incredible journey
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brian Snitker played his first professional game for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Braves in 1977, a year before Bobby Cox began his first tenure as Atlanta’s manager.
MLB
Fowler hangs up cleats after 14 MLB seasons
In 2016, Dexter Fowler became the first -- and still only -- player to hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series. As he rounded first base, Fowler memorably spun 180 degrees to face the jubilant visiting dugout in Cleveland. Five hours later, Fowler stood with his teammates on a rain-soaked field. The Chicago Cubs were champions for the first time in 108 years. Heavy, happy tears rolled down his cheeks.
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
10 key questions that will decide the NL Central
Opening Day is now less than two months away. That’s so soon! Every year, we preview a different division every two weeks leading up to the start of the season, which means we are now on our second division preview: We did the American League West a fortnight ago.
MLB
Chase Field to host 2023 MLB Draft Combine in June
Major League Baseball announced Thursday details for the third annual MLB Draft Combine, which will be held June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Diamondbacks. The top 300 Draft prospects, as determined by MLB teams, will be invited to the Combine, as will up to 50 additional players. Pirates catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 Draft, attended the inaugural combine that June in Cary, N.C. Nearly 250 players participated in the 2022 Combine in San Diego, including 32 of the first 50 picks in last year's Draft and top-10 overall selections Termarr Johnson (No. 4, Pirates), Jacob Berry (No. 6, Marlins), Brooks Lee (No. 8, Twins), Gavin Cross (No. 9, Royals) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 10, Rockies).
MLB
8 teams that addressed their biggest weaknesses
The offseason gives each MLB front office an extended opportunity to pinpoint its roster’s biggest weaknesses and address them. With the current offseason winding down, here’s a position-by-position look at which teams made the most substantial improvements in areas that were major weak spots for them a year ago.
