ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara announces they are expecting second baby

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” star Daryl Sabara, announced Monday that they are expecting a second baby.

>> Read more trending news

Trainor, 29, made the announcement during an appearance on the Today Show . She and Sabara, 30, share a son, Riley, who was born in February 2021, according to People Magazine.

Trainor is reportedly four months into her second pregnancy, according to People . She told the magazine that so far, her pregnancy is different from her first one.

“It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe, Trainor said . “I had no symptoms with Riley, to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley.”

Trainor also announced on the Today Show that she has written a book called, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due for release on April 25.

According to People, the book details Trainor’s experience with pregnancy. Others on her journey, such as her OB-GYN and personal trainer, weigh in, as well.

Trainor’s new baby is expected this summer, she wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sBxh_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt7QL_0kWcpwe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCUaj_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mtm71_0kWcpwe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCrgL_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGt2m_0kWcpwe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QowTd_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04crZv_0kWcpwe200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN6iG_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjPM7_0kWcpwe200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qc1Xp_0kWcpwe200

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s mother involved in auto accident

The mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was involved in an auto accident on Wednesday, the professional wrestler-turned-actor shared on social media. >> Read more trending news Johnson, 50, a former WWF heavyweight champion, posted a photo on his Instagram account, stating that his mother, 74-year-old Ata Johnson, was in the red Cadillac Escalade that was involved in a wreck on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

'﻿Bachelor in Paradise'﻿ stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt expecting baby #2

Baby number two is on the way for Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt. Wendt celebrated the exciting news on Wednesday, which also happened to be his 39th birthday, sharing a pair of adorable family photos to Instagram. In the first snapshot, Wendt is sitting on the floor with their one-year-old son Auggy in his lap while Loch, who's off camera, holds the positive pregnancy test in view. The second is a photo of the happy trio. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" Wendt announced. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick." The BiP star went on to share that the pregnancy is only four weeks along, which "isn't something you see often."
102.5 The Bone

From Rocky to reality: Paramount+ teases 'The Family Stallone'

A reality show about his family that Sylvester Stallone recently said was in the works now has a home on Paramount+. The streaming service that is home to his crime drama, Tulsa King, has announced The Family Stallone will be an eight-part docuseries debuting this spring. Paramount+ teases, "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad." The forthcoming series stars Sly and his three adult daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and promises "a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."
102.5 The Bone

"You're dying, brother": Steve-O tries to reach 'Jackass' co-star Bam Margera about addiction

While the Jackass gang was famous for performing death-defying stunts, Steve-O fears there's one situation his friend and fellow co-star Bam Margera won't escape: addiction. Steve-O, born Stephen Gilchrist Glover, has been clean and sober for 15 years, and he implored Margera to reverse course; the latter has battled addiction for years without success. On Thursday night, Steve-O appeared onstage with Margera at a live event; Steve-O said taking Bam on his comedy tour was an attempt to get Margera back on the straight and narrow. However, Steve-O later lamented it was short-lived. Hours after the pair posed at the start of the show, Steve-O posted a plea to Instagram when he apparently learned Margera fell off the wagon.
102.5 The Bone

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first baby

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have welcomed their first child together. The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a picture of the newborn cradled in their hands while wrapped in a blanket. "Our baby boy is here [heart emoji] 1.31.23," El Moussa wrote in the caption. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy." Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple, including Young's fellow Netflix Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, and TV presenter Ant Anstead, who was previously married to El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Hall.
102.5 The Bone

'The Bachelorette''s Clare Crawley is a married woman

A little over three months after announcing their engagement, The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley and fiancé Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. "Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!" Crawley, 41, wrote on her Instagram Thursday, along with pics of her and the 47-year-old businessman's wedding day. Party of Five alum and Bachelor fan Jennifer Love Hewitt responded to the post, writing, "This makes me so happy!!!" Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd added, "Big congratulations beautiful...You're a stunning bride!"
102.5 The Bone

One day at a time: Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 24 years of sobriety

On her Instagram, Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated a major milestone: nearly a quarter century of sobriety. "8760 DAYS OF SOBRIETY = 24 YEARS," Curtis captioned her post, which was next to a picture of her hand holding her landmark sober coin — and her cute white poodle-mix pooch. "There are so many people who are in the prison of addiction," Jamie continued. "Through recovery rooms all over the world. I've been able to find myself again. Safe. Satisfied. Strong. Steady. For anyone struggling today in that prison, I woke up today sober as an example that it is possible and that there is help for you and hands reaching out to offer you a step up into the light!" She also credited her sister and a colleague with offering those hands of help: "The community of people in recovery have been amazing," Curtis concluded.
102.5 The Bone

Linda Ronstadt's "very glad" about her hit song's 'The Last of Us' boost, but won't see any money from it

After the HBO series The Last of Us used Linda Ronstadt's 1970 hit "Long, Long Time" in its third episode Sunday night, streams of the track jumped by 4,900%. While Ronstadt hasn't seen the episode, she's happy about the renewed interest in the song — even though she won't make any money from it. That's because, as Billboard notes, "Long, Long Time" was written by Gary White and in 2021, Linda sold the rights to the royalties from her master recordings to legendary music manager Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group. Consequently, they'll get the money, not Linda. "I still love the song and I'm very glad that Gary will get a windfall," she tells Billboard via email. In fact, she only found out that the song was in the episode when her manager told her, and he only knew about it because a friend told him about it. "I don't follow social media or streaming services very closely," Ronstadt notes. Linda's manager, John Boylan, tells Billboard that she's not "unhappy" about missing out on the cash, noting that it'll help draw attention to the singer's upcoming projects, including a biopic. Linda doesn't perform anymore due to a brain disorder that resembles Parkinson's disease.
102.5 The Bone

Austin Butler says "Elvis voice" may be permanent

Ever since he portrayed The King in his Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, Austin Butler is being snarked on online for not dropping his "Elvis Presley voice" after the film. However, on Friday's episode of BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the actor explained there's a medical reason for it. "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes," he said. He called the attention and accolades for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's film a whirlwind: "Because when you are making a film you never really know how it will be received. With this one there were so many ways it could go wrong, so to be received in the way it has means the world to me." What was also key, Butler explained, was his co-star Tom Hanks, who played Elvis' scheming manager Col. Tom Parker.
102.5 The Bone

'Dear Edward' is about 'resilience,' 'connection,' and the power of the human spirit, says creator Jason Katims

A deadly plane crash brings a group of unlikely people together to deal with their grief, and make connections that likely never would have otherwise happened. That's the premise of the new Apple TV+ series Dear Edward, debuting Friday. It's from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, who tells ABC Audio despite the heavy subject matter, it's not a depressing show. "To me, it's really a story about resilience and about moving on and about the power of the human spirit," he explains." "I think of it as a very uplifting show and show that I think is really about connection." Connie Britton, who stars in the new series, echoes the same sentiment, stating, "Even though there's a lot of grief and sadness and loss and tough emotional stuff around that in the show, the ultimate takeaway is actually life affirming. And actually hope. And that, I think, is a really wonderful thing to be able to create."
102.5 The Bone

Who's the celebrity with the most smarts? find out on the finale of 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'

Who's the smartest celebrity? We'll get an answer, kind of, with Thursday night's Celebrity Jeopardy! finale. Host Mayim Bialik tells ABC Audio that finalists Wil Wheaton, Ike Barinholtz, and Patton Oswalt are "three very, very, very smart people and three very funny people and three very competitive people who are taking this very seriously" -- for the most part, anyway. "When you're at this level, it's definitely, it's competitive as it feels like when we do syndicated Jeopardy!. It honestly didn't really feel that different," she says, except that she "got to laugh a lot more" and had to work harder to keep them in line, because "sometimes they kind of go off on riffs and they played off each other in ways that even funny Jeopardy! contestants who are not celebrities don't necessarily like keep the jokes going." "...It kind of feels like you get to know them, you know, in a different way," she adds. "I guess that's why people feel like they know celebrities because here I am feeling like I know all of these people."
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
35K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy