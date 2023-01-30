Read full article on original website
13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom. Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.
Teen student dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a teenage student, who apparently overdosed earlier this week at Wakefield High School, has died. The Arlington County Police Department said the teen died Thursday at the hospital. FOX 5 learned on Friday that the student who died was Sergio...
Wakefield High School parents express concern after apparent student overdose
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents are questioning school administration after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. FOX 5 has learned that parents are concerned they are in the dark about what’s going on inside the Arlington high school, adding that the situation is difficult and out of control.
Fairfax students share their passion for music and art through mentorship
A group of middle and high school students in Fairfax County are donating their time to mentor their younger peers at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston. The goal is to share their passion for music and art. FOX 5's Jesse Burket-Hall has the story!
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting
A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.
Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident
ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
Man charged with inappropriately touching kids at Loudoun County pool: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A man is charged with inappropriately touching children at an indoor swimming pool in Loudoun County, according to the police. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Michael D. Taylor, 62 of no fixed address, was charged with assault stemming from an incident on Friday and another one that was reported in December 2022.
16-year-olds arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers from D.C. are charged in an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover. Once there, they learned...
16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
Arrest made in Bethesda hit and run
Montgomery County Police charged 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington in the Bethesda hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen critically injured a week ago. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has been keeping up with this story. Here's the latest.
1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Metro riders react to shooting at Potomac Avenue station
Metro flags are lowered to half-staff to remember the life of one of their own. 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was killed trying to stop an active shooter at the Potomac Avenue station. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is outside the station with the latest on Wednesday's horrific tragedy that sent three other people to the hospital.
Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road
BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
Potomac Avenue Metro Shooting: 64-year-old 'heroic' WMATA employee killed trying to stop shooter
WASHINGTON - A 64-year-old Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday on a D.C. train station platform while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded several others. At a press conference, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan M. Benedict said the incident began as an...
Carjacking safety tips: Police share ways to protect yourself amid rise in carjackings
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Amid the recent rise in carjackings across the area, one police department in Northern Virginia is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe if ever confronted with a dangerous situation. According to the Arlington County Police Department, in just the first month of the year,...
Metro transit employee shot, killed at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC
WASHINGTON - Officials say a triple shooting on the platform at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning has left two people injured and one person dead. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. Metro Transit Police reported that one person was taken into custody, however, more details are expected at an upcoming press conference.
WMATA employee killed trying to stop Metro station shooter
A 64-year-old Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday on a D.C. train station platform while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded several others. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has an update on the investigation into the incident, and Joe Clair speaks with area residents to get their reaction to the tragedy.
